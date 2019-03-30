Log in
MMG Ltd    1208

MMG LTD

(1208)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/29
3.19 HKD   +1.59%
12:54pMMG : Local leader in Peru open to talks to end blockade of Chinese mine
RE
03/29MMG : Peru frees indigenous leader from jail as copper mine protests mount
RE
03/26MMG LIMITED : - Las Bambas Update
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MMG : Local leader in Peru open to talks to end blockade of Chinese mine

03/30/2019 | 12:54pm EDT

CHALLHUAHUACHO, Peru (Reuters) - The recently-freed leader of an indigenous community that has cut off access to a major copper mine in Peru said on Saturday that he was open to talks with the government, the first sign of a potential breakthrough in a dispute that has halted the mine's exports.

Gregorio Rojas, the president of the Quechua-speaking community Fuerabamba, said by phone from Lima that he hoped to talk with government officials to negotiate an end to the community's blockades of roads used by Chinese miner MMG Ltd "soon," potentially within a week.

Fuerabamba had initially sought compensation from MMG for using a road that crosses the community's farmland to transport copper to market from its Las Bambas mine. But the arrest of Rojas and three of the Fuerabamba's lawyers on charges they tried to extort MMG last week thwarted talks and triggered an outcry from local leaders in Peru's southern copper belt.

Rojas was freed on Friday with no charges, while the lawyers remained in jail under investigation.

Prime Minister Salvador del Solar said late on Friday that he hoped talks with Fuerabamba could be established now that the community has a valid representative.

But protesters on Saturday continued to occupy an entry road to Las Bambas in the highland town of Challhuahuacho, demanding the community's three lawyers be released from jail as well.

Rojas said he would not demand the lawyers be freed from jail before engaging in talks, but added that he would not immediately call for Fuerabamba protesters to end the road blockades either.

"Villagers have their demands. I can't tell them what to do," Rojas said. "But hopefully with dialogue we can reach a solution to end the road blockades soon."

It was unclear if the government would demand - as it did before the arrest of Rojas - that Fuerabamba end its road blockades before discussing the community's demands in-depth.

The government of President Martin Vizcarra did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The blockades have put the mine, responsible for 2 percent of global copper output, on the verge of halting production, the company said on Friday. They have already cut off the mine's exports from Las Bambas, forcing it to declare force majeure.

Rojas added that he was "worried" about the arrest late on Friday of Fuerabamba's vice president, who was accused of wounding two police officers while driving drunk.

But Rojas said he thought the situation could be cleared up in talks with the government.

(Reporting By Mitra Taj, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 925 M
EBIT 2019 1 006 M
Net income 2019 128 M
Debt 2019 6 363 M
Yield 2019 0,07%
P/E ratio 2019 17,00
P/E ratio 2020 16,32
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
EV / Sales 2020 2,16x
Capitalization 3 272 M
Chart MMG LTD
MMG Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MMG LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 0,51 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Yu Gao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Qing Guo Chairman
Ross Anthony Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Ji Qing Xu Executive Director & EGM-Marketing and Risk
Jian Jiao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMG LTD-3.33%3 272
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%33 061
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP28.96%30 674
CHINA MOLYBDENUM23.94%13 917
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.13.78%8 576
BOLIDEN37.83%7 783
