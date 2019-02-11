Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  MMG Ltd    1208   HK1208013172

MMG LTD (1208)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MMG : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 January 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2019 | 04:05am EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/01/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

MMG Limited

11 February 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(1) Stock code :

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

1208

N/A

Description :

No. of ordinary

shares

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :

Balance at close of preceding month

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/AII. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

8,051,998,184

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

NIL

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

8,051,998,184

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1. 2013 Share Option Scheme (26/03/2013) (granted on 09/04/2013 and 15/12/2016) Exercise price: HKD2.51 Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

2. 2013 Share Option Scheme (26/03/2013) (granted on 15/12/2016) Exercise price: HKD2.29 Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedNIL

NIL

Movement during the month

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

NIL

27,859,828

NIL

131,444,041

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

ExercisedCancelledLapsedNIL

NILNIL

NIL

NIL

1,030,000

NIL

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)Amount atclose of preceding month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month

Disclaimer

MMG Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 09:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MMG LTD
04:05aMMG : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securiti..
PU
02/07MMG : Dugald River to contribute $250,000 to support North Queensland
PU
01/25MMG LIMITED : - Las Bambas and Dugald River drive strong December quarter
AQ
01/24MMG : Announcements and Notices – Fourth Quarter Production Report for the..
PU
01/24MMG : Las Bambas and Dugald River drive strong December quarter
PU
01/21MMG LIMITED : (01208) expects decrease in year NPAT
AQ
01/18MMG : Announcements and Notices – Profit Warning
PU
01/10MMG : Announcements and Notices – Date of Board Meeting
PU
01/07MMG : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securiti..
PU
2018MMG : Announcements and Notices – Continuing Connected Transaction –..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 863 M
EBIT 2018 922 M
Net income 2018 79,7 M
Debt 2018 7 208 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 29,21
P/E ratio 2019 16,74
EV / Sales 2018 2,70x
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
Capitalization 3 222 M
Chart MMG LTD
Duration : Period :
MMG Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMG LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 0,49 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Yu Gao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Qing Guo Chairman
Ross Anthony Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Ji Qing Xu Executive Director & EGM-Marketing and Risk
Jian Jiao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMG LTD-4.85%3 222
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%33 196
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP5.75%25 155
CHINA MOLYBDENUM3.72%11 831
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.5.18%8 006
BOLIDEN17.67%6 663
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.