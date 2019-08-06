MMG : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 July 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy):31/07/2019
To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
Name of Issuer
|
MMG Limited
|
Date Submitted
|
6 August 2019
|
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
|
(1) Stock code:
|
|
1208
|
|
Description:
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(State
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Stock code:
|
|
N/A
|
|
Description:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(State
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
|
Stock code:
|
|
N/A
|
|
Description:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preference
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code:
|
|
N/A
|
|
Description:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of other
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
classes of
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State
|
|
|
|
|
currency):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
March 2019
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
No of preference
|
|
No. of other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
classes of shares
|
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preceding month
|
8,054,720,822
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
65,785
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
8,054,786,607
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including EGM
|
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares of
|
|
approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer which may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued during
|
|
issued pursuant
|
|
class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month pursuant
|
thereto as at close of
|
|
issuable
|
Granted
|
Exercised
|
Cancelled
|
|
Lapsed
|
|
|
|
thereto
|
|
the month
|
|
1. 2013 Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Option Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(26/03/2013)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(granted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09/04/2013
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15/12/2016)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise price:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HKD2.51
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
1,211,514
|
|
|
|
NIL
|
24,088,175
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
2. 2013 Share Option Scheme(26/03/2013)
(granted on 15/12/2016) Exercise price:HKD2.29
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
NIL
|
65,785
|
|
|
|
NIL
|
|
|
NIL
|
65,785
|
31,081,132
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / /
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
Total A.
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
65,785
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of options (State currency)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HKD 150,647.65
|
|
|
March 2019
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal value
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
issued
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
during the
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
at close of
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
Description of warrants
|
|
of nominal
|
|
preceding
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
value
|
|
month
|
month
|
|
month
|
thereto
|
month
|
|
1. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
Total B.
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
March 2019
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount at
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
issued
|
|
|
Currency of
|
|
Converted
|
|
Amount at
|
|
during the
|
pursuant
|
|
|
close of
|
|
|
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
|
amount
|
preceding
|
|
during the
|
|
close of the
|
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
Class and description
|
outstanding
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
thereto
|
month
|
|
1. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy))
|
( / /
|
)
|
2. N/A
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
|
3. N/A
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
|
4. N/A
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
March 2019
