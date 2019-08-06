Log in
MMG : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 July 2019

08/06/2019 | 06:05am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy):31/07/2019

To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

MMG Limited

Date Submitted

6 August 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code:

1208

Description:

N/A

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code:

N/A

Description:

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code:

N/A

Description:

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code:

N/A

Description:

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

currency):

N/A

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

8,054,720,822

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

65,785

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

8,054,786,607

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

including EGM

Movement during the month

No. of new shares of

approval date

No. of new shares of

issuer which may be

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

issuer issued during

issued pursuant

class of shares

the month pursuant

thereto as at close of

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

thereto

the month

1. 2013 Share

Option Scheme

(26/03/2013)

(granted on

09/04/2013

and

15/12/2016)

Exercise price:

HKD2.51

NIL

NIL

NIL

1,211,514

NIL

24,088,175

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

2. 2013 Share Option Scheme(26/03/2013)

(granted on 15/12/2016) Exercise price:HKD2.29

Ordinary Shares

NIL

65,785

NIL

NIL

65,785

31,081,132

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

65,785

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

HKD 150,647.65

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

Nominal value

issued

issued

Currency

Exercised

Nominal value

during the

pursuant

at close of

month

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

pursuant

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

Amount at

issued

issued

Currency of

Converted

Amount at

during the

pursuant

close of

month

thereto as at

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MMG Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 10:04:12 UTC
