MMG : Releases 2018 Sustainability Report

Today MMG launched its 2018 Sustainability Report.

We are proud to share our approach to sustainable development, and this year's report focuses on our commitment to our employees, our communities, stakeholders, safety and health, the environment, and our economic performance.

Highlights of the 2018 report include:

Our overall safety performance continued to improve with a total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIF) of 1.00 per million hours worked at the end of 2018, representing a continuing improvement in TRIF since 2015.

We updated our operating model to better support our business of today and strengthen accountability and sharing of best practice.

We achieved our first full year of production at our Dugald River zinc operation in Queensland, Australia.

We also completed the divestment of our Sepon operation in Lao People's Democratic Republic (PDR), working with Sepon's new owner to preserve the positive development legacy of this site, safeguarding employees, the community and the environment.

At Las Bambas, we continued to engage with communities located along the transport corridor. While over US$250 million has been spent upgrading and improving this road, it remains the cause of disagreement and we are working closely with government, communities and other stakeholders to build sustainable long-term solutions.

We invested approximately US$17.8 million in social development programs and contributed over US$338 million to taxes and royalties around the world.

We have included increased detail on how we manage our tailings storage facilities (TSFs). We have an Independent Dam Review Committees at each of our operations and each TSF is designed, operated and maintained with leading engineering practices and principles.

Safety is one of MMG's most important values. Tragically, in 2018 our colleague Mr Kham Phathithak, an employee at our now-divested Sepon mine in Lao PDR, sustained fatal injuries when the vehicle he was driving was struck by a tree during felling activities. The incident showed safety can never be overemphasised.

Our continued success would not be possible without the ongoing support of our shareholders, in particular, China Minmetals Corporation.

The 2018 report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) 2016 Sustainability Reporting Guidelines Core option, as well as the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) 10 Sustainable Development Principles.

To learn more about our sustainability performance please download the full 2018 Sustainability Report (link) or visit wemineforprogress.com to see more stories about our contributions to progress around the world.

If you have any feedback on the report, please contact us at wmfp@mmg.com