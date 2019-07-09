MMG : Resignation of Executive General Manager

The board of directors (Board) of MMG Limited (Company or MMG) announces that the Company has today received notice of the resignation of Executive General Manager Operations, Africa, Australia, Asia, Mark Davis.

Mark joined MMG in 2012 and has worked across all MMG assets and played a key role in the development of MMG.

'Over seven years, Mark has made a real and lasting contribution to MMG operations', said MMG CEO Geoffrey Gao. 'On behalf of Board and management of MMG, I extend our thanks and well wishes for the future.'

Mark has resigned to take up another role within the mining sector later this year and will complete a hand-over of responsibilities over the next three months.