MMG Ltd    1208

MMG LTD

(1208)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MMG : Resignation of Executive General Manager

0
07/09/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

The board of directors (Board) of MMG Limited (Company or MMG) announces that the Company has today received notice of the resignation of Executive General Manager Operations, Africa, Australia, Asia, Mark Davis.

Mark joined MMG in 2012 and has worked across all MMG assets and played a key role in the development of MMG.

'Over seven years, Mark has made a real and lasting contribution to MMG operations', said MMG CEO Geoffrey Gao. 'On behalf of Board and management of MMG, I extend our thanks and well wishes for the future.'

Mark has resigned to take up another role within the mining sector later this year and will complete a hand-over of responsibilities over the next three months.

Disclaimer

MMG Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 00:32:03 UTC
EPS Revisions
