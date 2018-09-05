MMI : announces year-end results

MMI Holdings announces year-end results

Sep 5, 2018 7:00:00 AM South Africa Standard Time

Today MMI Holdings Limited (JSE: MMI) released its results for the twelve months ending 30 June 2018. This set of results follows a financial year in which the MMI Holdings Board initiated turnaround changes, including appointing new executive leaders and tasking them with positioning the business for improved performance and future growth.

The new MMI leadership team has started the process of implementing a new strategy to reset and grow the business by focusing on the basics and addressing structural shortcomings. Hillie Meyer, Group CEO of MMI Holdings says, 'We know that we are reporting disappointing financial results. In spite of the strategic reset and the senior management changes, we now have a more stable environment and I have no doubt that we can turn MMI around'.

To achieve this, the leadership team is focusing on a strategy comprising two components, which they termed RESET and GROW. 'To reset the business we are focusing on fixing what is wrong and getting the basics right, such as aligning the business's cost base with its revenue,' says Meyer. Other basic improvements include that MMI changed its operating model to empower end-to-end business units to run their businesses efficiently and effectively, an increased focus on successfully growing the core businesses in South Africa and exiting markets on the African continent that do not deliver shareholder value.

The GROW part of the company's strategy includes increasing the size of its distribution channels and improving productivity, regaining its reputation for developing innovative products, connecting with business partners and clients through excellent service and revitalising the Momentum and Metropolitan client-facing brands.

'Through our turnaround strategy, we are targeting to increase earnings from the current R2.8 billion, to R4.0 billion. It takes time to turn around an insurance company, but I have absolute confidence in the commitment and ability of our management team and employees to not only turn the business around, but to also set MMI up to achieve sustainable, profitable growth within three years,' says Meyer.

Salient features of the Group's performance include: