Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  MMI Holdings Ltd    MMIJ   ZAE000149902

MMI HOLDINGS LTD (MMIJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/04
17.28 ZAR   -0.97%
07:52aMMI : announces year-end results
PU
08/31MMI HOLDINGS LT : annual earnings release
07/06MMI : MTN microinsurer aYo reaches 1-million subscribers
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MMI : announces year-end results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 07:52am CEST

MMI Holdings announces year-end results

Published: Sep 5, 2018 7:00:00 AM South Africa Standard Time

Today MMI Holdings Limited (JSE: MMI) released its results for the twelve months ending 30 June 2018. This set of results follows a financial year in which the MMI Holdings Board initiated turnaround changes, including appointing new executive leaders and tasking them with positioning the business for improved performance and future growth.

The new MMI leadership team has started the process of implementing a new strategy to reset and grow the business by focusing on the basics and addressing structural shortcomings. Hillie Meyer, Group CEO of MMI Holdings says, 'We know that we are reporting disappointing financial results. In spite of the strategic reset and the senior management changes, we now have a more stable environment and I have no doubt that we can turn MMI around'.

To achieve this, the leadership team is focusing on a strategy comprising two components, which they termed RESET and GROW. 'To reset the business we are focusing on fixing what is wrong and getting the basics right, such as aligning the business's cost base with its revenue,' says Meyer. Other basic improvements include that MMI changed its operating model to empower end-to-end business units to run their businesses efficiently and effectively, an increased focus on successfully growing the core businesses in South Africa and exiting markets on the African continent that do not deliver shareholder value.

The GROW part of the company's strategy includes increasing the size of its distribution channels and improving productivity, regaining its reputation for developing innovative products, connecting with business partners and clients through excellent service and revitalising the Momentum and Metropolitan client-facing brands.

'Through our turnaround strategy, we are targeting to increase earnings from the current R2.8 billion, to R4.0 billion. It takes time to turn around an insurance company, but I have absolute confidence in the commitment and ability of our management team and employees to not only turn the business around, but to also set MMI up to achieve sustainable, profitable growth within three years,' says Meyer.

Salient features of the Group's performance include:

  • Diluted core headline earnings declined by 12% to R2.8 billion after being affected by various factors such as increased investment in strategic initiatives, higher expenditure on distribution, and weaker persistency in Metropolitan Retail;
  • MMI's investment in new growth initiatives increased by R127 million. If the impact of new investments is excluded, operating profit shows a decline of 5%;
  • New business volumes increased by 1% year-on-year to R42.2 billion on a present value of new business premiums (PVNBP) basis. This included year-on-year growth of 3% for Momentum Retail and 1% growth for Momentum Corporate;
  • Strong mortality and disability underwriting profits across the group supported weak core earnings in other areas of the business. The risk experience across the group improved by R201 million;
  • MMI international's core headline earnings remain negative but showed an improvement of R118 million due to the efforts to streamline the Africa portfolio, improved Permanent Health Insurance (PHI) experience in Namibia and strong profit growth from the UK asset management business;
  • The Guardrisk business continues to deliver exceptional results, increasing core headline earnings by 29% to R258 million;
  • Momentum Short-term Insurance (MSTI) performed well, mainly due to the continuous improvement in the claims ratio as well as good expense management. The claims ratio reduced from 72.9% to 66.5% year-on-year;
  • Value of new business reduced by 45% to R301 million, with a commensurate reduction in the overall new business margin from 1.3% to 0.7%. Momentum Corporate compensated for the weak performance elsewhere and increased its VNB by 82% to R124 million, almost doubling the margin to 1.1%;
  • The South African Health business continued to show progress in terms of earnings and membership growth;
  • The Return on Embedded Value was -1.1%, driven by negative operating assumption changes and certain businesses not achieving projected earnings numbers; and
  • As communicated in the interim results in March 2018, MMI announced a share buyback of up to R2 billion, in lieu of a cash dividend (both interim and final). The total cash dividend for the previous year was 157 cents per share. At 30 June 2018, 47 million shares (R971 million) had been bought back. The repurchases have added, to date, 12 cents to the embedded value per share. The group will continue the buyback programme, provided the shares trade at a discount to embedded value. When dividends resume, MMI will target a dividend cover range centred on 2.5x normalised headline earnings.

Disclaimer

MMI Holdings Limited published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 05:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MMI HOLDINGS LTD
07:52aMMI : announces year-end results
PU
08/31MMI HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
08/27MMI : expects drop in diluted core headline earnings a share
AQ
08/27MMI : expects drop in diluted core headline earnings a share
AQ
08/16MMI : SUBJECT - Three to help MMI
AQ
08/13MMI : Momentum delivers feast
AQ
07/06MMI : MTN microinsurer aYo reaches 1-million subscribers
PU
06/25MMI : Shiny new offices cannibalise old
AQ
06/06MMI : Minister Nhlanhla Nene steps in to deliver keynote address SA’s bigg..
PU
06/05MMI : Mechatronics, coding and robotics initiative for schools
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/07MMI Holdings Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017MMI Holdings Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016BUILDING AN AFRICAN DIVIDEND PORTFOL : MMI Holdings, Bidvest 
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 2 427 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,59
P/E ratio 2019 9,58
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 26 443 M
Chart MMI HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
MMI Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMI HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 19,8  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hilgard Pieter Meyer Chief Executive Officer
Mfundiso Johnson Ntabankulu Njeke Chairman
Ashlene van der Colff Chief Operating Officer
Risto Ketola Financial Director & Executive director
Nicolaas Abraham Stefanus Kruger Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMI HOLDINGS LTD-16.52%1 795
AXA-10.94%62 223
PRUDENTIAL-9.34%58 332
METLIFE-8.76%45 653
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-14.12%40 970
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-8.92%36 146
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.