MMJ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(MMJ)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/11
0.285 AUD   -1.72%
08:25pMMJ Group Holdings Ltd 30 June 2019 Net Tangible Asset Backing
AW
07/09MMJ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (ASX : MMJ) Investor Openbriefing
AQ
06/13MMJ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (ASX : MMJ) Investment Portfolio Report
AQ
MMJ Group Holdings Ltd 30 June 2019 Net Tangible Asset Backing

07/11/2019 | 08:25pm EDT
30 June 2019 Net Tangible Asset Backing

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ) (FRA:2P9) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail.

MMJ is the only listed Australian investment company which offers the opportunity to Australian investors to invest in unlisted and listed cannabis-related businesses within Australia and offshore.

MMJ has a proven track record in acquiring and realising considerable value from its cannabis related investments.

Since 2015 MMJ has creating a significant number of investment opportunities from its connections in Canada and Australia in the private investment sector and realised exits when it is to MMJ's benefit.

To view the Investment Portfolio Report, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/FX6S70OV



About MMJ Group Holdings Ltd:

MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/



Source:

MMJ Group Holdings Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries:
Jim Hallam
Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
E: info@mmjgh.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2019
