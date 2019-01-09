Log in
MMJ Group Holdings Ltd Harvest One Shares Trading in United States on OTCQX

01/09/2019 | 05:57pm EST
Harvest One Shares Trading in United States on OTCQX

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to note the attached recent announcement by Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) (OTCMKTS:HRVOF) ("Harvest One") confirming that its shares are trading in the United States on the OTCQX(R) Best Market ("OTCQX") operated by OTC Markets Group under the symbol "HRVOF".

MMJ owns 55,557,994 shares in Harvest One for a 30.5% shareholding.

To view the announcement, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/MU42C8YT



About MMJ Group Holdings Ltd:

MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/



Source:

MMJ Group Holdings Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries:
Jason Conroy
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61-2-8098-0819
E: info@mmjgh.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2019
