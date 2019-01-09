Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  MMJ Group Holdings Ltd    MMJ   AU000000MMJ4

MMJ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (MMJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/08
0.245 AUD   +2.08%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

MMJ Group Holdings Ltd MediPharm Labs Management Team Increase Shareholdings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 05:56pm EST
MediPharm Labs Management Team Increase Shareholdings

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to attach a copy of a news release by MediPharm Labs Inc ("MediPharm Labs") (CVE:LABS) (OTCMKTS:MLCPF) announcing that members of its management team and board have increased their combined shareholding in the company (by exercising share options) to over 39%.

MMJ owns approximately 4.4 million shares for a 4.3% shareholding (at a cost of CAD$0.85 per share) and 2.9 million warrants (exercisable at CAD$1.20 per share by October 2020) in MediPharm Labs.

To view the news release, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/10N56328



About MMJ Group Holdings Ltd:

MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/



Source:

MMJ Group Holdings Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries:
Jason Conroy
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61-2-8098-0819
E: info@mmjgh.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MMJ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
05:57pMMJ Group Holdings Ltd Harvest One Shares Trading in United States on OTCQX
AW
05:57pMMJ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (ASX : MMJ) Harvest One (VAN:HVT) Shares Trading in Unite..
AQ
05:56pMMJ Group Holdings Ltd MediPharm Labs Management Team Increase Shareholding..
AW
01/08MMJ Group Holdings Ltd MediPharm Labs Extraction Agreement with TerrAscend
AW
01/08MMJ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (ASX : MMJ) MediPharm Labs (VAN:LABS) Extraction Agreemen..
AQ
01/08MMJ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (ASX : MMJ) Board Appointment
AQ
01/07MMJ Group Holdings Ltd MediPharm Labs Shares Trading in United States on OT..
AW
01/07MMJ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (ASX : MMJ) MediPharm Labs (VAN:LABS) Shares Trading in U..
AQ
2018MMJ Group Holdings Ltd MediPharm Labs expands production capacity by 50 per ..
AW
2018MMJ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (ASX : MMJ) Harvest One Update
AQ
More news
Chart MMJ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
MMJ Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMJ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Conroy Chief Executive Officer
Peter Christopher Wall Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Harvey Chief Operating Officer
Jim Hallam Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Winton William Willesee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMJ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD4.26%54
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-5.57%121 415
MEDTRONIC PLC-9.36%110 734
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.96%58 913
STRYKER CORPORATION0.16%58 747
ESSILORLUXOTTICA0.68%53 712
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.