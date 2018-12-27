Log in
MMJ Group Holdings Ltd MediPharm Labs expands production capacity by 50 per cent

0
12/27/2018 | 01:40am CET
MediPharm Labs expands production capacity by 50 per cent

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) (FRA:2P9) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to attach a copy of a news release announcing that MediPharm Labs Inc ("MediPharm Labs") (CVE:LABS) has expandedits annual production capacity by 50 per cent.

MMJ owns approximately 4.4 million shares for a 4.5% shareholding and 2.9 million warrants (exercisable at CAD$1.20 per share by October 2020) in MediPharm Labs.

To view the release, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/S746C6P0



About MMJ Group Holdings Ltd:

MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/



Source:

MMJ Group Holdings Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries:
Jason Conroy
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61-2-8098-0819
E: info@mmjgh.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
