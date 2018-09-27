MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Bien to Establish Cannabis Derivatives Manufacturing Facility

Log in
09/27/2018 | 02:15am CEST
Bien to Establish Cannabis Derivatives Manufacturing Facility

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to note the attached media release (see link below) confirming that Bien Ventures Ltd. ("Bien") aims to establish a cannabis derivatives manufacturing facility in Calgary AB in which it will develop proprietary intellectual property ("IP") for nanoemulsions and powdered forms of CBD and THC.

MMJ's CEO Jason Conroy commented that "We are pleased that Bien has withdrawn its resources from test marketing in California and turned its focus to developing proprietary IP at a time when a number of Canadian Licensed Producers are actively looking for development partners, particularly in the cannabis edibles segment."

MMJ owns 13.7% of Bien.

To view the media release, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/XZ06I49L



About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:

MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/



Source:

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries:
Jason Conroy
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61-2-8098-0819
E: info@mmjphytotech.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Conroy Chief Executive Officer
Peter Christopher Wall Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Harvey Chief Operating Officer
Jim Hallam Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Winton William Willesee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD-25.29%55
MEDTRONIC PLC21.18%133 701
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY22.48%70 147
STRYKER CORPORATION13.52%65 736
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL19.83%41 384
ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL8.09%32 025
