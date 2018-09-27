MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Bien to Establish Cannabis Derivatives Manufacturing Facility

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to note the attached media release (see link below) confirming that Bien Ventures Ltd. ("Bien") aims to establish a cannabis derivatives manufacturing facility in Calgary AB in which it will develop proprietary intellectual property ("IP") for nanoemulsions and powdered forms of CBD and THC.



MMJ's CEO Jason Conroy commented that "We are pleased that Bien has withdrawn its resources from test marketing in California and turned its focus to developing proprietary IP at a time when a number of Canadian Licensed Producers are actively looking for development partners, particularly in the cannabis edibles segment."



MMJ owns 13.7% of Bien.



