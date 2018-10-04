Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  MMJ Phytotech Ltd    MMJ   AU000000MMJ4

MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (MMJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/03
0.3 AUD   +1.69%
02:45aMMJ PhytoTech Ltd CEO Interview
AW
02:41aMMJ PHYTOTECH L : MMJ) CEO Interview
AQ
10/03MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Harvest One Investment in Burb, Cannabis Reta..
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd CEO Interview

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 02:45am CEST
CEO Interview

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to note the interview given yesterday by its CEO, Jason Conroy, to Proactive Investors Sydney.

The interview can be viewed at: http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/55YU6F07



About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:

MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/



Source:

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries:
Jason Conroy
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61-2-8098-0819
E: info@mmjphytotech.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD
02:45aMMJ PhytoTech Ltd CEO Interview
AW
02:41aMMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) CEO Interview
AQ
10/03MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Harvest One Investment in Burb, Cannabis Retailer
AW
10/03MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Harvest One (VAN:HVT) Investment in Burb, Cannabis..
AQ
10/02MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Harvest One Expands National Retail Presence
AW
10/02MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Harvest One Expands National Retail Presence
AQ
10/02MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Fire & Flower Capital Raising Ahead of TSX-V Listing
AW
10/02MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Fire & Flower Capital Raising Ahead of TSX-V Listi..
AQ
10/02MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Fire & Flower Receives Interim Store Licences in Alberta
AW
10/02MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Fire & Flower Receives Interim Store Licences in A..
AQ
More news
Chart MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD
Duration : Period :
MMJ Phytotech Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Conroy Chief Executive Officer
Peter Christopher Wall Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Harvey Chief Operating Officer
Jim Hallam Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Winton William Willesee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD-32.18%54
MEDTRONIC PLC23.21%133 728
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY23.28%70 610
STRYKER CORPORATION15.38%66 338
ESSILORLUXOTTICA12.01%53 216
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL20.36%41 299
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.