MMJ PhytoTech Ltd CEO Interview

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to note the interview given yesterday by its CEO, Jason Conroy, to Proactive Investors Sydney.



The interview can be viewed at: http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/55YU6F07







About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:



MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/





Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries: Jason Conroy Chief Executive Officer T: +61-2-8098-0819 E: info@mmjphytotech.com.au