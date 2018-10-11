MMJ PhytoTech Ltd CEO Investor Luncheon Invitation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) (MMJ) is pleased to invite shareholders to hear its CEO Jason Conroy present at Proactive Investors' CEO Spotlight Investor Session in Sydney on Monday, 22 October 2018. MMJ will be one of five companies presenting on the day and a light lunch will be provided.



Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel, Marble Room, Corner Pitt and O'Connell Street, Sydney



Time: 12pm to 2.30pm



Registration: To book a seat, please register by Wednesday, 17 October 2018 at: http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/1P0PM059







About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:



MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/





