MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Fire & Flower Proposes to List on the TSX-V

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to note the attached announcement (see link below) confirming that Fire & Flower Inc. ("Fire & Flower") proposes to list on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") by way of a reverse takeover transaction.
MMJ has CAD$1 million invested in Fire & Flower.
To view the announcement, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0588K1B9
