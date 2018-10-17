MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Fire & Flower Store and Licensing Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to note, ahead of the legalisation of recreational cannabis in Canada tonight, the attached media releases by that Fire & Flower Inc. ("Fire & Flower") confirming that it:



- Has acquired a licensed cannabis retail shop in North Battleford, Saskatchewan that will commence operations tonight;



- Will open its first retail shop in Saskatchewan tonight, in addition to the abovementioned store acquisition, after receiving an interim licence from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority. Each store will be part of the few first cannabis retail outlets to operate in the province; and



- Has prequalified for the Manitoba lottery for cannabis retail licences to be issued by the Manitoba Growth, Enterprise and Trade, Procurement Services Branch.



MMJ has CAD$1 million invested in Fire & Flower. Fire & Flower is expected to list on the TSX Venture Exchange later this year.



About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:



MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/





