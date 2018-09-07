MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Further Details on OCS Supply Agreement for United Greeneries

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") attaches a copy of a news release by Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) ("Harvest One") providing further details in respect of the recreational cannabis supply agreement for its subsidiary United Greeneries with the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS"), announced by MMJ yesterday.



MMJ is pleased to note the comment that Harvest One is developing a national retail strategy, details of which will be announced in the coming weeks.



MMJ owns 30.2% of Harvest One.



To view the news release, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3527N2V3







About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:



MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/





Source:



MMJ PhytoTech Ltd





Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries: Jason Conroy Chief Executive Officer T: +61-2-8098-0819 E: info@mmjphytotech.com.au