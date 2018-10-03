MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Harvest One Investment in Burb, Cannabis Retailer

Log in
10/03/2018 | 02:30am CEST
Harvest One Investment in Burb, Cannabis Retailer

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to attach a release by Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) ("Harvest One") announcing a significant minority investment in Burb Cannabis Corp ("Burb"), a privately-held cannabis retailer based in British Columbia, Canada.

MMJ is the largest shareholder in Harvest One with 53.333 million shares for an approximate 30% ownership stake.

To view the release, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/933004N4



About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:

MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/



Source:

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries:
Jason Conroy
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61-2-8098-0819
E: info@mmjphytotech.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Conroy Chief Executive Officer
Peter Christopher Wall Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Harvey Chief Operating Officer
Jim Hallam Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Winton William Willesee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD-35.63%54
MEDTRONIC PLC21.82%134 362
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY23.51%70 738
STRYKER CORPORATION15.38%66 813
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL20.36%41 566
ESSILORLUXOTTICA12.01%32 597
