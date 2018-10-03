MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Harvest One Investment in Burb, Cannabis Retailer

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to attach a release by Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) ("Harvest One") announcing a significant minority investment in Burb Cannabis Corp ("Burb"), a privately-held cannabis retailer based in British Columbia, Canada.



MMJ is the largest shareholder in Harvest One with 53.333 million shares for an approximate 30% ownership stake.



To view the release, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/933004N4







About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:



MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/





Source:



MMJ PhytoTech Ltd





Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries: Jason Conroy Chief Executive Officer T: +61-2-8098-0819 E: info@mmjphytotech.com.au