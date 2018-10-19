MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Harvest One Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) (MMJ) attaches the presentation for Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVT) ("Harvest One") presented by its CEO, Grant Froese, via webcast earlier this morning AEST. MMJ is the largest shareholder in Harvest One with 53.333 million shares for an approximate 30% ownership stake.



Key points for MMJ's shareholders to note from the presentation webcast and the following Q&A session are as follows:



- Cultivation capacity: targeting 20,000 kg per annum of owned cannabis cultivation capacity by the end of the 2019 calendar year;



- Satipharm: annual revenue run-rate of CAD$10 million by 30 June 2019;



- Dream Water: annual revenue run-rate to double to CAD$12 million in the next 6 to 8 months;



- Burb: 8 to 10 retail cannabis stores targeted in British Columbia by mid-2019 calendar year; and



- Capital management: CAD$50 million of cash at bank and no debt as at 28 September 2018. All projects underway are fully-funded.



To view the presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/34J0FX3V







About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:



MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/





