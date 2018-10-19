Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  MMJ Phytotech Ltd    MMJ   AU000000MMJ4

MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (MMJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Harvest One Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 02:20am CEST
Harvest One (CVE:HVT) Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) (MMJ) attaches the presentation for Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVT) ("Harvest One") presented by its CEO, Grant Froese, via webcast earlier this morning AEST. MMJ is the largest shareholder in Harvest One with 53.333 million shares for an approximate 30% ownership stake.

Key points for MMJ's shareholders to note from the presentation webcast and the following Q&A session are as follows:

- Cultivation capacity: targeting 20,000 kg per annum of owned cannabis cultivation capacity by the end of the 2019 calendar year;

- Satipharm: annual revenue run-rate of CAD$10 million by 30 June 2019;

- Dream Water: annual revenue run-rate to double to CAD$12 million in the next 6 to 8 months;

- Burb: 8 to 10 retail cannabis stores targeted in British Columbia by mid-2019 calendar year; and

- Capital management: CAD$50 million of cash at bank and no debt as at 28 September 2018. All projects underway are fully-funded.

To view the presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/34J0FX3V



About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:

MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/



Source:

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries:
Jason Conroy
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61-2-8098-0819
E: info@mmjphytotech.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD
02:20aMMJ PhytoTech Ltd Harvest One Investor Presentation
AW
02:18aMMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Harvest One (VAN:HVT) Investor Presentation
AQ
10/18MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Harvest One Webcast Notice
AW
10/18MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Harvest One (VAN:HVT) Webcast Notice
AQ
10/18MMJ PhytoTech Ltd United Greeneries Operational Update
AW
10/18MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) United Greeneries Operational Update
AQ
10/17MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Fire & Flower Store and Licensing Update
AW
10/17MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Fire & Flower Store and Licensing Update
AQ
10/12MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Portfolio Management Update
AW
10/12MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Portfolio Management Update
AQ
More news
Chart MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD
Duration : Period :
MMJ Phytotech Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Conroy Chief Executive Officer
Peter Christopher Wall Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Harvey Chief Operating Officer
Jim Hallam Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Winton William Willesee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD-24.14%54
MEDTRONIC PLC17.26%131 391
ABBOTT LABORATORIES21.48%123 206
STRYKER CORPORATION10.46%65 908
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY13.34%65 548
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-0.44%47 171
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.