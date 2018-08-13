MMJ PhytoTech Ltd MediPharm Labs Continues to Strengthen Leadership Team for Growth

Log in
08/13/2018 | 02:35am CEST
MediPharm Labs to Strengthen Leadership Team

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to note the attached news release by MediPharm Labs Inc ("MediPharm Labs") confirming the appointment of two key marketing and business development senior management executives.

To view the release, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4667VJ56



About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:

MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/



Source:

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries:
Jason Conroy
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61-2-8098-0819
E: jconroy@mmjphytotech.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
