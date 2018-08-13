MMJ PhytoTech Ltd MediPharm Labs Continues to Strengthen Leadership Team for Growth

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to note the attached news release by MediPharm Labs Inc ("MediPharm Labs") confirming the appointment of two key marketing and business development senior management executives.



To view the release, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4667VJ56







About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:



MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/





Source:



MMJ PhytoTech Ltd





Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries: Jason Conroy Chief Executive Officer T: +61-2-8098-0819 E: jconroy@mmjphytotech.com.au