MMJ PhytoTech Ltd MediPharm Labs Corporate Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to attach a release from MediPharm Labs Inc. ("MediPharm Labs") (TSX-V: LABS) providing a corporate update highlighting their achievements and ongoing activities.



Specifically, MMJ notes that:



- MediPharm Labs is currently operating with a processing capacity of 100,000 kilograms of dry cannabis flower and/or trim per year, giving them one of the largest extraction capacities in Canada; and



- Fully funded expansion is underway to increase customised processing capacity to an expected 250,000 kilograms of dry cannabis per year by Q2 2019.



MMJ has CAD$5 million of equity invested in MediPharm Labs with 5.88 million shares (CAD$0.85 cost per share) and 2.94 million warrants (exercisable at CAD$1.20 per share by October 2020).



