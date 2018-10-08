Log in
MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (MMJ)
MMJ PhytoTech Ltd MediPharm Labs Corporate Update

10/08/2018 | 02:55am CEST
MediPharm Labs Corporate Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to attach a release from MediPharm Labs Inc. ("MediPharm Labs") (TSX-V: LABS) providing a corporate update highlighting their achievements and ongoing activities.

Specifically, MMJ notes that:

- MediPharm Labs is currently operating with a processing capacity of 100,000 kilograms of dry cannabis flower and/or trim per year, giving them one of the largest extraction capacities in Canada; and

- Fully funded expansion is underway to increase customised processing capacity to an expected 250,000 kilograms of dry cannabis per year by Q2 2019.

MMJ has CAD$5 million of equity invested in MediPharm Labs with 5.88 million shares (CAD$0.85 cost per share) and 2.94 million warrants (exercisable at CAD$1.20 per share by October 2020).

To view the release, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3B2X6I5J



About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:

MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/



Source:

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries:
Jason Conroy
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61-2-8098-0819
E: info@mmjphytotech.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Conroy Chief Executive Officer
Peter Christopher Wall Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Harvey Chief Operating Officer
Jim Hallam Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Winton William Willesee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD-24.14%53
MEDTRONIC PLC20.10%131 229
ABBOTT LABORATORIES25.85%125 574
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY18.37%67 900
STRYKER CORPORATION12.10%65 108
ESSILORLUXOTTICA7.09%50 900
