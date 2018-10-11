MMJ PhytoTech Ltd MediPharm Labs Enters Contract with Emerald

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to attach a release from MediPharm Labs Inc ("MediPharm Labs") (TSX-V: LABS) announcing that it has entered into a Cannabis Concentrate Program Agreement with Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc ("Emerald") (CVE:EMH).



MMJ has CAD$5 million of equity invested in MediPharm Labs with 5.88 million shares (CAD$0.85 cost per share) and 2.94 million warrants (exercisable at CAD$1.20 per share by October 2020).



To view the release, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/F8RY7W5L







About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:



MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/





Source:



MMJ PhytoTech Ltd





Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries: Jason Conroy Chief Executive Officer T: +61-2-8098-0819 E: info@mmjphytotech.com.au