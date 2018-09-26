Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  MMJ Phytotech Ltd    MMJ   AU000000MMJ4

MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (MMJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd MediPharm Labs Expected to List on 3 October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 02:00am CEST
MediPharm Labs Expected to List on 3 October

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to note the attached release confirming that MediPharm Labs Inc ("MediPharm Labs") is expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'LABS' on 3 October 2018.

MMJ has invested CAD$5 million of equity for an approximate shareholding of 6.9% in MediPharm Labs.

To view the release, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2740ZF96



About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:

MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/



Source:

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries:
Jason Conroy
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61-2-8098-0819
E: info@mmjphytotech.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD
02:00aMMJ PhytoTech Ltd MediPharm Labs Expected to List on 3 October
AW
01:56aMMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) MediPharm Labs Expected to List on 3 October
AQ
09/25MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Filing Statement Ahead of MediPharm Labs Listing
AW
09/25MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Up Cannabis Signs Agreement with MediPharm Labs
AW
09/25MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Up Cannabis Signs Agreement with MediPharm Labs
AQ
09/24MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders
AW
09/24MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Annual Report to Shareholders
AQ
09/20MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Fire & Flower Proposes to List on the TSX-V
AW
09/20MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Fire & Flower Proposes to List on the TSX-V
AQ
09/20MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Medipharm Labs Interview with Proactive Investors
AW
More news
Chart MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD
Duration : Period :
MMJ Phytotech Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Conroy Chief Executive Officer
Peter Christopher Wall Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Harvey Chief Operating Officer
Jim Hallam Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Winton William Willesee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD-31.03%55
MEDTRONIC PLC21.18%133 512
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY22.58%70 209
STRYKER CORPORATION13.72%65 852
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL20.28%41 539
ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL6.96%31 639
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.