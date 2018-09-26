MMJ PhytoTech Ltd MediPharm Labs Expected to List on 3 October

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to note the attached release confirming that MediPharm Labs Inc ("MediPharm Labs") is expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'LABS' on 3 October 2018.



MMJ has invested CAD$5 million of equity for an approximate shareholding of 6.9% in MediPharm Labs.



