MMJ PhytoTech Ltd MediPharm Signs Customer Contracts Ahead of TSX-V Listing

09/05/2018 | 02:30am CEST
MediPharm Signs Customer Contracts Ahead of TSX-V Listing

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to note the attached three news releases by MediPharm Labs Inc ("MediPharm") providing the details of three customer contracts signed over the past month or so and ahead of its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") expected later this month.

MMJ's CEO Jason Conroy said that "We are delighted to see the momentum building for MediPharm ahead of its listing on the TSX-V."

MMJ owns approximately 6.9% of MediPharm.

To view the news releases, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/40E584H4



About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:

MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/



Source:

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries:
Jason Conroy
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61-2-8098-0819
E: info@mmjphytotech.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Conroy Chief Executive Officer
Peter Christopher Wall Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Harvey Chief Operating Officer
Jim Hallam Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Winton William Willesee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD-41.38%55
MEDTRONIC PLC19.39%130 203
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY22.33%70 067
STRYKER CORPORATION9.42%63 365
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL15.05%39 733
ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL8.13%31 618
