MMJ PhytoTech Ltd MediPharm Signs Customer Contracts Ahead of TSX-V Listing

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to note the attached three news releases by MediPharm Labs Inc ("MediPharm") providing the details of three customer contracts signed over the past month or so and ahead of its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") expected later this month.



MMJ's CEO Jason Conroy said that "We are delighted to see the momentum building for MediPharm ahead of its listing on the TSX-V."



MMJ owns approximately 6.9% of MediPharm.



