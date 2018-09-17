Log in
OFFRE

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Medipharm CEO Interview

09/17/2018 | 01:50am CEST
Medipharm CEO interview

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ") is pleased to note the recent interview given by Pat McCutcheon, CEO of MediPharm Labs, Inc. ("MediPharm"), providing a business update ahead of MediPharm's imminent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The interview can be viewed at:
http://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4nGuG268nWA#

MMJ owns 6.9% of MediPharm.



About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:

MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/



Source:

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries
Jason Conroy
Chief Executive Officer
info@mmjphytotech.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
