MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Medipharm CEO Interview

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ") is pleased to note the recent interview given by Pat McCutcheon, CEO of MediPharm Labs, Inc. ("MediPharm"), providing a business update ahead of MediPharm's imminent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.



The interview can be viewed at:

http://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4nGuG268nWA#



MMJ owns 6.9% of MediPharm.







