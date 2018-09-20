MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Medipharm Labs Interview with Proactive Investors

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to note the interview with Proactive Investors Vancouver given by Pat McCutcheon, President and CEO of MediPharm Labs, Inc. ("MediPharm Labs"), providing a detailed description of their business and revenue model.



The interview can be viewed at: http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZLIFSM6L



MMJ owns 6.9% of MediPharm Labs.







MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail.





Investor and Media Enquiries: Jason Conroy Chief Executive Officer T: +61-2-8098-0819 E: info@mmjphytotech.com.au