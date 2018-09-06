MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Ontario Cannabis Store Supply Agreements for Investee Companies

Log in
09/06/2018 | 04:05am CEST
Ontario Cannabis Store Supply Agreements for Investee Companies

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") attaches a copy of a news release by the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") confirming that it has entered into recreational cannabis supply agreements with a number of producers, including United Greeneries, a subsidiary of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) ("Harvest One"), and MediPharm Labs Inc ("MediPharm").

MMJ owns 30.2% of Harvest One and 6.9% of MediPharm.

The OCS, a subsidiary of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, will provide those over 19 years of age with a safe and secure online retail store from which to legally purchase a range of cannabis products and accessories from 17 October 2018.

To view the news release, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/W1OLMF6S



About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:

MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/



Source:

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries:
Jason Conroy
Chief Executive Officer
E: info@mmjphytotech.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
