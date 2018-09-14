MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Portfolio Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") provides an update on its current portfolio metrics as follows: (see link below)



MMJ's CEO Jason Conroy said that: "The material change from our 31 August investor presentation is a 12% increase in Harvest One's share price.



Accordingly, our unaudited net tangible assets ("NTA") has increased 16% to 32 cents per share. Yesterday's MMJ share price is a 11% discount to this NTA. The catalysts that may reduce or eliminate this discount in the short term include:



- a sustained improvement in Harvest One's share price;



- release of details on Harvest One's national retail strategy in the coming weeks;



- the imminent listing of MediPharm Labs on the TSX Venture Exchange;



- MMJ shareholder approval of the sale of PhytoTech Therapeutics on 28 September;



- legalisation of recreational cannabis in Canada on 17 October; and



- selective divestments from our portfolio to realise returns and provide funds for other investment opportunities."



About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:



MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/





Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries: Jason Conroy Chief Executive Officer T: +61-2-8098-0819 E: info@mmjphytotech.com.au