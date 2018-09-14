Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  MMJ Phytotech Ltd    MMJ   AU000000MMJ4

MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (MMJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/13
0.285 AUD   +9.62%
02:25aMMJ PhytoTech Ltd Portfolio Update
AW
02:24aMMJ PHYTOTECH L : MMJ) Portfolio Update
AQ
09/07MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Further Details on OCS Supply Agreement for Un..
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 02:25am CEST
Portfolio Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") provides an update on its current portfolio metrics as follows: (see link below)

MMJ's portfolio update is published periodically with any material changes.

MMJ's CEO Jason Conroy said that: "The material change from our 31 August investor presentation is a 12% increase in Harvest One's share price.

Accordingly, our unaudited net tangible assets ("NTA") has increased 16% to 32 cents per share. Yesterday's MMJ share price is a 11% discount to this NTA. The catalysts that may reduce or eliminate this discount in the short term include:

- a sustained improvement in Harvest One's share price;

- release of details on Harvest One's national retail strategy in the coming weeks;

- the imminent listing of MediPharm Labs on the TSX Venture Exchange;

- MMJ shareholder approval of the sale of PhytoTech Therapeutics on 28 September;

- legalisation of recreational cannabis in Canada on 17 October; and

- selective divestments from our portfolio to realise returns and provide funds for other investment opportunities."

To view tables, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/79U3ST88



About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:

MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/



Source:

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries:
Jason Conroy
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61-2-8098-0819
E: info@mmjphytotech.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD
02:25aMMJ PhytoTech Ltd Portfolio Update
AW
02:24aMMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Portfolio Update
AQ
09/07MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Further Details on OCS Supply Agreement for United Greener..
AW
09/07MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Further Details on OCS Supply Agreement for United..
AQ
09/06MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Ontario Cannabis Store Supply Agreements for Investee Comp..
AW
09/05MMJ PhytoTech Ltd MediPharm Signs Customer Contracts Ahead of TSX-V Listing
AW
09/05MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) MediPharm Signs Customer Contracts Ahead of TSX-V ..
AQ
08/30MMJ PhytoTech Ltd 31 August 2018 Investor Presentation
AW
08/30MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) 31 August 2018 Investor Presentation
AQ
08/30MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Preliminary Final Report
AW
More news
Chart MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD
Duration : Period :
MMJ Phytotech Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Conroy Chief Executive Officer
Peter Christopher Wall Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Harvey Chief Operating Officer
Jim Hallam Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Winton William Willesee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD-40.23%54
MEDTRONIC PLC19.20%129 987
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY19.21%69 125
STRYKER CORPORATION10.93%64 809
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL17.70%40 647
ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL5.79%30 972
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.