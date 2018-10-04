MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Strong TSX-V Debut by MediPharm Labs

Log in
10/04/2018 | 08:20pm EDT
Strong TSX-V Debut by MediPharm Labs

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is delighted to note that MediPharm Labs Inc. ("MediPharm Labs") (TSX-V: LABS) made a strong debut overnight on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") with its shares closing at CAD$2.29, 169% above MMJ's entry cost.

MMJ has CAD$5 million of equity invested in MediPharm Labs with 5.88 million shares (CAD$0.85 cost per share) and 2.94 million warrants (exercisable at CAD$1.20 per share by October 2020). The current market value of this investment is AUD$18.2 million with an unrealised MOIC(see Note below) of 3.6x.

Note: "MOIC" is multiple on invested capital (pre-tax and transaction costs). Assumes that MMJ does not need to invest further capital to exercise the warrants to capture the gain arsing from the difference between the current closing share price and the warrant exercise price.



About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:

MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/



Source:

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries:
Jason Conroy
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61-2-8098-0819
E: info@mmjphytotech.com.au

Managers
NameTitle
Jason Conroy Chief Executive Officer
Peter Christopher Wall Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Harvey Chief Operating Officer
Jim Hallam Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Winton William Willesee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD-31.03%54
MEDTRONIC PLC20.71%131 634
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY20.85%69 219
STRYKER CORPORATION13.22%65 564
ESSILORLUXOTTICA10.35%52 236
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL17.44%40 556
