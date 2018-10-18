MMJ PhytoTech Ltd United Greeneries Operational Update

Log in
10/18/2018 | 03:55am CEST
United Greeneries Operational Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) (MMJ) notes the attached media release overnight by Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVT) ("Harvest One") that includes an operational update interview given to Proactive Investors by the President of United Greeneries, Harvest One's cannabis cultivation subsidiary.

To view the media release, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/45D6Y3E7



About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:

MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/



Source:

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries:
Jason Conroy
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61-2-8098-0819
E: info@mmjphytotech.com.au

