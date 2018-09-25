MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Up Cannabis Signs Agreement with MediPharm Labs

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) ("MMJ") is pleased to note the attached news release confirming that Up Cannabis Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newstrike Brands Ltd (CVE:HIP), has entered into an agreement with MediPharm Labs Inc. ("MediPharm Labs") to supply up to 1,200 kilograms of cannabis flower and shake that will be used for the purpose of extraction and the creation of cannabis oil and/or distillate.



MMJ has invested CAD$5 million of equity for an approximate shareholding of 6.9% in MediPharm Labs.



About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:



MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/





