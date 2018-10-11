MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Update on PTL Disposal and Suspension

Log in
10/11/2018 | 02:10am CEST
Update on PTL Disposal and Suspension

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - As announced by MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) (MMJ or the Company) on 5 October 2018, MMJ's shareholders have approved the resolutions necessary for the disposal of PhytoTech Therapeutics Ltd (PTL) to Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVT) (HVT) (Disposal).

As set out the prospectus dated 1 October 2018, the Company's securities will now remain suspended from official quotation pending the completion of the Company's re-compliance with ASX's requirements in Chapters 1 and 2 of the Listing Rules.

The Company is pleased to confirm it is advancing with the next steps to achieve re-compliance which include:

- working with HVT towards satisfying the remaining conditions to completion of the Disposal; and

- demonstrating, to ASX's satisfaction, that upon completion of the Disposal MMJ will comply with the relevant ASX listing requirements and any additional conditions imposed by ASX.

The Company advises that it has made the relevant re-quotation application to ASX, which ASX is now in the process of reviewing.

MMJ acknowledges that ASX has an absolute discretion in deciding whether to re-admit the Company however it is committed to assisting ASX in a timely manner and is confident that it will be reinstated to quotation in the coming weeks.



About MMJ PhytoTech Ltd:

MMJ PhytoTech Limited (ASX:MMJ) is a global cannabis investment company. MMJ owns a portfolio of minority investments and aims to invest across the full range of emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment and retail. For MMJ's latest investor presentation and news, please visit: http://www.mmjphytotech.com.au/investors/



Source:

MMJ PhytoTech Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media Enquiries:
Jason Conroy
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61-2-8098-0819
E: info@mmjphytotech.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Conroy Chief Executive Officer
Peter Christopher Wall Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Harvey Chief Operating Officer
Jim Hallam Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Winton William Willesee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD-24.14%54
MEDTRONIC PLC18.85%129 906
ABBOTT LABORATORIES25.18%125 065
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY16.96%67 025
STRYKER CORPORATION13.72%65 852
ESSILORLUXOTTICA6.39%50 521
