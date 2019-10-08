MND Montagne et Neige Developpement : Bouygues Travaux Publics and MND Group are working together to develop Cabline 2.0, a new mode of urban ropeway transportation

Bouygues Travaux Publics and MND Group are working together to develop Cabline 2.0, a new mode of urban ropeway transportation (2019/10/08 5:50 PM)

Nowadays, a rising number of cities throughout the world are facing major mobility problems. Developing a solution for sustainable mobility through urban ropeway transportation is at the heart of the cooperative agreement signed between Bouygues Travaux Publics, the world leader for regeneration and sustainable infrastructures, and MND Group, a major player in urban ropeway transportation through its subsidiary, LST.

Xavier Gallot-Lavallée, Chief Executive Officer of MND Group, commented: 'Faced with congested cities and climate change, urban ropeway transportation can be a solution to the major challenge of urban mobility. Our Cabline 2.0 urban transport system marks a real technological break from traditional ropeway transportation. This strong partnership with Bouygues Travaux Publics marks a major milestone in the development of our urban ropeway transportation solution and will allow us to combine our technical and marketing expertise to ensure the worldwide roll-out of Cabline 2.0.'

As part of this new partnership, Bouygues Travaux Publics and its subsidiary, Bouygues Travaux Publics France Region, will work with LST to build a demonstration model, which will act as a real operational prototype that will showcase MND Group's urban transportation expertise.

Philippe Amequin, General Manager for Bouygues Travaux Publics, stated: 'Bouygues Travaux Publics has developed an excellent reputation for their expertise in the urban ropeway transportation sector, having built the first two systems of this type in France. We are convinced that Cabline 2.0 represents an important innovation in a growing industry. Our partnership of French companies with complementary expertise has to be able to offer a high-performance, comfortable and economical transport solution to our customers around the world, as much in terms of investment and operation.'

After building the demonstration model's infrastructure, Bouygues Travaux Publics will take part in the worldwide roll-out of this new solution. Starting this year, both groups will use this innovative solution to respond to an RFP.

Bouygues Travaux Publics and Bouygues Travaux Publics France Region will be in charge of building the infrastructures for future Cabline projects, which will be designed and manufactured in MND Group's Alpine factories in France.

Even though Cabline 2.0 is part of the urban ropeway transportation world, its innovative technology is much more modern, more aesthetic, quieter and more energy efficient than traditional ropeway transportation.

Cabline 2.0 is designed to integrate and connect to a city's existing inter-modal transport network, and will be able to transport up to 5,000 people per hour/per direction at speeds of up to 45 km per hour. The Cabline 2.0 transport system received financial support from ADEME (French Environment and Energy Management Agency) totalling €4.4 million, €1.7 of which was part of a grant obtained in 2017 as part of the Programme d'Investissements d'Avenir (Investments for the Future Programme).

This agreement confirms the announcement made by MND last March validating its 'Cabline 2.0' transport system and launching a feasibility study with a view to build an operational demonstration model which will be ready to market in 2020. In the near future, Cabline 2.0 will create more than 300 industrial jobs in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region.

About Bouygues Travaux Publics

Bouygues Travaux Publics is one of the global leaders in regeneration and sustainable infrastructures. As a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction specialised in civil engineering and related structures, the company has skills and recognised expertise in underground works, river and maritime works, linear projects, industrial civil engineering, earthworks and surface mining. From Hong Kong to Canada, Bouygues Travaux Publics has completed numerous iconic projects: the Channel Tunnel, the Brest tramway, the Beirut seafront, the A28 and A41 motorways, the Ile de Ré and Normandy bridges, Chernobyl's New Safe Confinement arch, Cairo and Sydney undergrounds, and over 10 tunnels in Hong Kong. Throughout the world, men and women in our company are all committed to innovating and creating value for our clients.

About MND

In the heart of the Alps, MND Group brings together a full range of complementary skills. A key player in a sector where France excels, the group is a benchmark industrial partner in the fields of mobility, safety and leisure. Harmonious and innovative development for ropeway transport infrastructure, safety procedures, snow-making systems and extreme sports facilities require a global approach. This industrial vision provides relevant and effective solutions for a wide range of customers, facilitating their projects and satisfying end users. It enables MND Group to operate in all major international markets. With five production sites, eight international distribution subsidiaries and 30 distributors worldwide, MND Group employs 350 people and has approximately 3,000 customers in 49 countries. MND Group is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0011584549 - ALMND).

www.mnd-group.com

