11 September 2019

MNF Appoints New CFO

The Board of Australian communications software specialist MNF Group (ASX: MNF) wishes to advise that it has appointed Chris Last as its new CFO effective 12 September 2019. Matt Gepp, current CFO, has resigned his position and will be leaving the company after a short period to ensure a smooth transition.

Mr Last has had a successful and diverse career in finance having specialised in chartered accounting, treasury, investor relations, corporate finance and senior finance disciplines over the past 30 years in Australia and overseas.

Mr Last's most recent role was as Chief Financial Officer of ASX listed NetComm Wireless Ltd until its acquisition by a NASDAQ listed technology group in 2019. Prior to this he was Chief Financial Officer of Blackmores Ltd, an ASX listed natural health company with significant high growth operations in Asia.

"I would like to thank Matt for his dedicated and loyal service over the last 7 years. During this time Matt has been instrumental in growing the company - both organically and through acquisition. We wish Matt all the best for his future endeavours." Said Rene Sugo, CEO, MNF Group. "We welcome Chris to the CFO role at what is a very exciting time for the company as it executes its growth into the APAC region." Added Mr Sugo.

About MNF Group Limited

MNF Group Limited (ASX: MNF) is one of Asia-Pacific's fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006, it is now capitalised at around $350M, and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific "Best under a Billion" award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 500 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. MNF develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world's leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions.

As the world moves to IP, MNF Group is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way.

For further information about MNF Group Limited please visit: http://mnfgroup.limited/

