MNF Group Ltd Dividend Reinvestment Plan Price and Participation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is pleased to advise that the subscription price for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) applicable to the 2018 final dividend is $4.63 per share.



This Subscription price represents a 4.15% discount to the 5 day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) ending on 19 September 2018.



The company received subscriptions for 12.7M shares from 681 shareholders. This represents participation from 17.4% of the company's issued capital and 16.5% of the shareholder base.



The Board wishes to thank all those who have elected to participate in the MNF Group Limited DRP.







About MNF Group Ltd:



MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is an integrated telecommunications software and network provider, specialising in Internet communications. MNF Group was founded in 2004 and listed on the ASX in 2006. The company has 73.1 million shares on issue and has operated profitably since 2009 paying dividends to its shareholders every six months since September 2010.



The Group operates a global Smart Network carrying over 6 billion voice minutes per annum, with Points of Presence (POPs) in Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, London, Frankfurt, Sydney and Auckland. Domestically, the Group operates the largest, fully interconnected IP Voice network in Australia.



MNF Group has a reputation for quality, value and innovation, being the recipient of numerous awards including the ACOMMS award for innovation (2017, 2016), Edison Award (2017), the Australian Growth Company Awards (2016), the iAwards for Innovation (2016), Forbes Asia's 200 Best Under a Billion (2014 & 2015), Deloitte Technology Fast 50 (2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014) and CeBIT Outstanding Project Award (2013), and many more.



MNF Group companies includes retail brands: MyNetFone, Connexus, CallStream, PennyTel and The Buzz; conferencing brands Ozlink, Eureka, Express Virtual Meetings and wholesale brands TNZI, Symbio Networks and iBoss.



For further information about MNF Group Limited please visit: http://mnfgroup.limited/





