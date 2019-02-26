MNF : How to make the most of your VoIP service

International calling, simplified

It can be hard to keep in contact with friends and families when they move away, but a VoIP home phone makes staying in touch simple, no matter where in the world your loved ones may be.

The upside of using a home phone to make these calls is that you can dial anytime, a stark contrast to mobile apps where you often have to wait for the person to be online or logged in before you can even try calling.

MyNetFone offers unlimited call inclusions on up to 70 countries (depending on the plan you select) with international calls to other locations starting as low as 1.9 cents per minute. Popular European countries like France, Germany, Spain and Italy are all included, while numerous countries in both South America and the Middle East are also represented. If you want to get in touch with somebody in Canada, Malaysia, Singapore or the U.S.A, MyNetFone's All Rounder and Global Hero home phone plans also include calls to mobiles as well!