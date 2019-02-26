Log in
MNF Group Ltd

MNF GROUP LTD

(MNF)
My previous session
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/26
3.95 AUD   -9.82%
MNF : How to make the most of your VoIP service

02/26/2019 | 06:43pm EST

International calling, simplified

It can be hard to keep in contact with friends and families when they move away, but a VoIP home phone makes staying in touch simple, no matter where in the world your loved ones may be.

The upside of using a home phone to make these calls is that you can dial anytime, a stark contrast to mobile apps where you often have to wait for the person to be online or logged in before you can even try calling.

MyNetFone offers unlimited call inclusions on up to 70 countries (depending on the plan you select) with international calls to other locations starting as low as 1.9 cents per minute. Popular European countries like France, Germany, Spain and Italy are all included, while numerous countries in both South America and the Middle East are also represented. If you want to get in touch with somebody in Canada, Malaysia, Singapore or the U.S.A, MyNetFone's All Rounder and Global Hero home phone plans also include calls to mobiles as well!

Disclaimer

MNF Group Limited published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 23:42:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 252 M
EBIT 2019 20,0 M
Net income 2019 12,5 M
Debt 2019 23,6 M
Yield 2019 2,10%
P/E ratio 2019 21,47
P/E ratio 2020 17,31
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
Capitalization 331 M
Technical analysis trends MNF GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,85  AUD
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
René Sugo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Terry Cuthbertson Chairman
Rista Hime Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Gepp Chief Financial Officer
Michael John Boorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MNF GROUP LTD14.36%237
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.25%234 618
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP6.76%84 084
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-1.62%78 837
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 907
TELEFONICA4.99%45 431
