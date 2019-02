Productivity

We could all afford to be a little more productive, so why not download an app to help streamline your life? There's to-do lists to help you organise your tasks for the day, shopping lists to keep track of everything you need to buy for the week and even apps that can store all of your passwords in one single, secure place. If you're out and about and need access to smart technology, there's apps for digitally signing documents, editing PDFs and transferring files, so you can get more done in the day.