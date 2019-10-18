Moberg Pharma publ : Changes to Moberg Pharma´s management team

Mark Beveridge is a chartered accountant and joined Moberg Pharma in 2015, previously having served as senior advisor to the company in accounting and ERP systems. As Vice President Finance, he is a key member of Moberg's transaction and finance team. Mark brings extensive experience within system and financial management with a strong background in accounting, audit and advisory services.

'I look forward to continue working together withMark Beveridge. I would also like to thank Sarah Hellerfelt for her excellent contributions to the company over the past years and wish her all the best in the future', says Anna Ljung, CEO of Moberg Pharma.

