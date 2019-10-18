Log in
MOBERG PHARMA AB (PUBL)

Moberg Pharma publ : Changes to Moberg Pharma´s management team

10/18/2019 | 10:25am EDT

Mark Beveridge is a chartered accountant and joined Moberg Pharma in 2015, previously having served as senior advisor to the company in accounting and ERP systems. As Vice President Finance, he is a key member of Moberg's transaction and finance team. Mark brings extensive experience within system and financial management with a strong background in accounting, audit and advisory services.

'I look forward to continue working together withMark Beveridge. I would also like to thank Sarah Hellerfelt for her excellent contributions to the company over the past years and wish her all the best in the future', says Anna Ljung, CEO of Moberg Pharma.

For additional information, please contact:
Anna Ljung, CEO, telephone: +46 707 66 60 30, E-mail: anna.ljung@mobergpharma.seMark Beveridge, Vice President Finance, telephone: +46 8 522 307 00, e-mail: mark.beveridge@mobergpharma.se

About this information
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 4.00 p.m. CET on October 18th, 2019.

About Moberg Pharma, www.mobergpharma.com
Moberg Pharma AB (publ) is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing proprietary innovations based on drug delivery of proven compounds. The company's main asset, MOB-015, is a novel topical treatment for onychomycosis, for which phase 3 data in more than 800 patients is expected in late 2019 in North America and the first half of 2020 in Europe. The pipeline also includes the late-stage asset BUPI for pain relief in oral mucositis. Clinical data generated for both assets indicate they have the potential to become market leaders in their respective niches. Moberg Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm and the company's shares are listed on the Small Cap list of the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange Stockholm (OMX: MOB).

Disclaimer

Moberg Pharma AB published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 14:24:06 UTC
