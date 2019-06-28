Log in
MOBERG PHARMA AB (PUBL)

(MOB)
Moberg Pharma publ : transfers of own shares completed

06/28/2019

The transfers of all shares needed to cover the costs that arises in relation to exercised warrants and allotted shares in implemented incentive programs have now been carried out.

In total, 42,090 ordinary shares have been transferred. After completion of the transfers, Moberg Pharma holds 184,746 of its own ordinary shares. The total number of shares in Moberg Pharma amounts to 18,364,605, of which 17,703,762 are ordinary shares and 660,843 are shares of series B.

For additional information, please contact:
Anna Ljung, CEO, Phone: +46 8 522 307 01 (SE), e-mail: anna.ljung@mobergpharma.se

About Moberg Pharma, www.mobergpharma.com
Moberg Pharma AB (publ) is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing proprietary innovations based on drug delivery of proven compounds. The company's main asset, MOB-015, is a novel topical treatment for onychomycosis, for which phase 3 data in 800+ patients is expected in late 2019 in North America and the first half of 2020 in Europe. The pipeline also includes the late-stage asset BUPI for pain relief in oral mucositis. Clinical data generated for both assets indicate they have the potential to become market leaders in their respective niches. Moberg Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm and the company's shares are listed on the Small Cap list of the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange Stockholm (OMX: MOB).

Disclaimer

Moberg Pharma AB published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 15:30:03 UTC
