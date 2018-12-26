MOBI Development : 2018 Interim Result Presentation

01Company Profile

MOBI Development Co., Ltd. ("MOBI") is one of the one-stop providers of wireless communication antennas and base station Radio Frequency ("RF") subsystems in China. Most of our customers are Network operators and equipment manufacturers from China and overseas. Our business includes a full range of products for base station equipment construction and related supplementary coverage. Besides, we are especially professional in base station antenna R&D and RF technologies. MOBI is listed in HKEx on 17

December, 2009 (Stock Code: 0947.HK).

MOBI Development Co., Ltd. has four R&D and manufacture bases, located in Nanshan District in Shenzhen, Guangming District in Shenzhen, Ji'an in Jiangxi Province, and Xi'an in Shaanxi Province, separately. The total area of manufacture bases is around 110,000㎡.

Antenna System

Main products are base station antennas and microwave antennas, such as TD/TD-LTE antennas, WCDMA/FDD-LTE antennas, multi-frequency and multi-system antennas, low-band refarming and IoT antennas, pre-5G antennas, microcell antennas, etc.

RF Subsystems

Main products are RF devices including filters, diplexers and combiners, such as low-band refarming/IoT RF devices, GSM/CDMA RF devices, WCDMA/FDD-LTE RF devices, TD/TD-LTE RF devices, etc.

Coverage Extension Solution

Main products are aesthetic antenna and indoor coverage solutions.