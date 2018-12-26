Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  MOBI Development Co., Ltd.    0947   KYG618391091

MOBI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. (0947)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/24
1.1 HKD   +4.76%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

MOBI Development : 2018 Interim Result Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 04:25am CET

  • 01Company Profile

  • 02Primary Business

  • 03Company Framework

Company Profile

OUR

COMPANY

MOBI Development Co., Ltd. ("MOBI") is one of the one-stop providers of wireless communication antennas and base station Radio Frequency ("RF") subsystems in China. Most of our customers are Network operators and equipment manufacturers from China and overseas. Our business includes a full range of products for base station equipment construction and related supplementary coverage. Besides, we are especially professional in base station antenna R&D and RF technologies. MOBI is listed in HKEx on 17

December, 2009 (Stock Code: 0947.HK).

MOBI Development Co., Ltd. has four R&D and manufacture bases, located in Nanshan District in Shenzhen, Guangming District in Shenzhen, Ji'an in Jiangxi Province, and Xi'an in Shaanxi Province, separately. The total area of manufacture bases is around 110,000.

Antenna System

Main products are base station antennas and microwave antennas, such as TD/TD-LTE antennas, WCDMA/FDD-LTE antennas, multi-frequency and multi-system antennas, low-band refarming and IoT antennas, pre-5G antennas, microcell antennas, etc.

RF Subsystems

Main products are RF devices including filters, diplexers and combiners, such as low-band refarming/IoT RF devices, GSM/CDMA RF devices, WCDMA/FDD-LTE RF devices, TD/TD-LTE RF devices, etc.

Coverage Extension Solution

Main products are aesthetic antenna and indoor coverage solutions.

Disclaimer

MOBI Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 03:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOBI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
04:25aMOBI DEVELOPMENT : 2018 Interim Result Presentation
PU
12/21MOBI DEVELOPMENT : Monthly report on the movements of share issuer's securities ..
PU
12/03MOBI DEVELOPMENT : Monthly report on the movements of share issuer's securities ..
PU
08/03MOBI DEVELOPMENT : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
PU
08/03MOBI DEVELOPMENT : Resignation and Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Dire..
PU
05/04MOBI Dev antenna system products output up 46% in April
AQ
2017MOBI DEVELOPMENT : Vice chairman of Shenzhen CPPCC Nanshan District Chen Shuai v..
PU
2017MOBI DEVELOPMENT : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities fo..
PU
2017MOBI DEVELOPMENT : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities fo..
PU
2016MOBI DEVELOPMENT : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities fo..
PU
More news
Chart MOBI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
MOBI Development Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Xia Ng Hu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dong Liao Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & EVP
Qian Wu Chief Financial Officer
De Qian Qu Non-Executive Director
Tian Shu Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-25.68%110
CISCO SYSTEMS5.17%188 156
QUALCOMM-16.20%66 487
NOKIA OYJ28.40%32 164
ERICSSON44.74%28 741
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS20.62%18 271
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.