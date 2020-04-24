Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.    MOS   CA60705U1057

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC.

(MOS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MOBI724 Global Solutions Announces Date of Release of Q4 2019 and 2019 Annual Financial Results and Details of Investor Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 08:50am EDT

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2020) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech company, will announce its Q4 2019 and 2019 annual results (the "Results") on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 after-market closing.

Marcel Vienneau and Allan Rosenhek, CEO and CFO respectively of Mobi724, will co-host a webinar on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST to discuss the Results and to provide a management update.

Shareholders, investors, media representatives and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar by following the instructions below:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6722174805109577999

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

"Processing Smart Transactions Anywhere"

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The company offers a suite of integrated technology-agnostic, BI & AI powered card-linked offers & reward solutions that work with any digital payment method, at any point of sale, both online and in physical locations. Mobi724's global processing platform enables card issuing banks, payment networks, merchants and loyalty program operators to generate incremental revenues by driving new commercial opportunities, while delivering seamless engaging and rewarding experiences to cardholders.

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States.

For further information, please visit www.MOBI724.com or contact:

Investor Relations:

Eli Rozhansky
Investor Relations
Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.
T: 514-394-5200
ir@mobi724.com

Marcel Vienneau, CEO
T : 514-394-5200
ir@mobi724.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54822


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS I
08:50aMOBI724 Global Solutions Announces Date of Release of Q4 2019 and 2019 Annual..
NE
03/30MOBI724 GLOBAL : Accepts Offer from Investissement Quebec to Finance Refundable ..
AQ
03/27MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (TSX-V : MOS) Accepts Offer from Investissement Quebec ..
AQ
03/25MOBI724 GLOBAL : Announces Successful Testing of White-Label Offering with Datav..
AQ
03/19MOBI724 GLOBAL : Acts to Maintain Progress during Unprecedented Global Economic ..
AQ
03/06MOBI724 GLOBAL : Announces the Hiring of Two FullTime Senior Sales Executives in..
AQ
03/05MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (TSX-V : MOS) Announces the Hiring of Two Full-Time Sen..
AQ
2019MOBI724 GLOBAL : Announces Q3 2019 Financial Highlights
AQ
2019MOBI724 GLOBAL : Announces Date of Release of Q3 2019 Financial Results and Deta..
AQ
2019MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (TSX-V : MOS) Announces Date of Release of Q3 2019 Fina..
AQ
More news
Chart MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Marcel Vienneau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent Hogue Chairman
Johnny Hawa Chief Operating Officer
Allan Rosenhek Chief Financial Officer & Director
David-Lee Beauchemin Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC.-12.50%5
MICROSOFT CORPORATION8.70%1 303 829
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.148.52%47 176
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC24.14%36 664
SEA LIMITED33.34%24 996
SYNOPSYS INC.9.19%22 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group