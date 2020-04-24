MOBI724 Global Solutions Announces Date of Release of Q4 2019 and 2019 Annual Financial Results and Details of Investor Conference Call

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2020) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech company, will announce its Q4 2019 and 2019 annual results (the "Results") on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 after-market closing.

Marcel Vienneau and Allan Rosenhek, CEO and CFO respectively of Mobi724, will co-host a webinar on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST to discuss the Results and to provide a management update.

Shareholders, investors, media representatives and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar by following the instructions below:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6722174805109577999

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

"Processing Smart Transactions Anywhere"

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The company offers a suite of integrated technology-agnostic, BI & AI powered card-linked offers & reward solutions that work with any digital payment method, at any point of sale, both online and in physical locations. Mobi724's global processing platform enables card issuing banks, payment networks, merchants and loyalty program operators to generate incremental revenues by driving new commercial opportunities, while delivering seamless engaging and rewarding experiences to cardholders.

