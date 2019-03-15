MOBI724 Signs a New Commercial Agreement With a Business Partner With Operations in Multiple Countries

MONTREAL, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc. (“MOBI724” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MOS) (OTCQB: MOBIF), a global Fintech company, offering a fully integrated suite of multiple Card-linked Offers and Rewards (“CLO&R”), Digital Marketing and Business Intelligence (“DMBI”) and Payment Solutions (“Payment”) announces, that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mobi724 Smart Transactions Inc., has signed a new commercial agreement (the “Agreement”) with a business partner with operations in multiple countries. In compliance with the terms of the Agreement, MOBI724 is precluded from disclosing the identity of the contracting party as well as the details of the Agreement.



The objective sought by the Agreement is to accelerate deployment of MOBI724’s solutions in several countries. Through its collaboration with the business partner, MOBI724 will offer CLO&R solutions to payment card users in the countries where the business partner operates thereby allowing MOBI724 to reduce time to market and commercialize its solutions.

Marcel Vienneau, the CEO of MOBI724, said: “Our core business strategy is to expand our operations globally by leveraging our portfolio of cutting-edge solutions. This new agreement supports the success of such an approach.”

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

"We enable smart transactions anywhere"

MOBI724, a global Fintech company, offers a fully integrated suite of multiple Card-Linked Offers and Rewards, Digital Marketing and Business Intelligence and Payment Solutions (including a mobile EMV compliant payment platform), which work with any payment card, on any mobile device and at any Point of Sale. MOBI724 provides turnkey solutions for card associations, card issuers, banks, retailers, manufacturers, offer providers, to create, manage, deliver and track and measure incentive campaigns worldwide in real time. The company captures value from big data to deliver seamless and personalized user experiences for the benefits of all parties in the ecosystem. MOBI724 headquarters are in Montreal, Canada, and the company presently has operations in North and Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia Pacific.

