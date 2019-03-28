Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company investors (“Mobile
TeleSystems” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MBT)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On November 20, 2018, Mobile TeleSystems disclosed that it had reserved
approximately $840 million to cover potential liability concerning
investigations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)
and Department of Justice (“DOJ”) into the Company's former operations
in Uzbekistan.
Then, on March 7, 2019, the DOJ announced that Mobile TeleSystems and
its subsidiary had entered into an agreement with the DOJ and SEC to pay
a combined $850 million in penalties to resolve charges arising from its
role in a scheme to pay $420 million in bribes in Uzbekistan.
On this news, shares of Mobile TeleSystems fell $0.24, or 3.08%, to
close at $7.54 per share on March 7, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
