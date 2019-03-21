Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO    MTSS   RU0007775219

MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY PAO

(MTSS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MBT MAY 20th DEADLINE REMINDER: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Investors of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed by the Firm – MBT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 06:51pm EDT

Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT) from March 19, 2014 through March 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important May 20, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Mobile TeleSystems investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Mobile TeleSystems class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1531.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mobile TeleSystems and its subsidiary were involved in a scheme to pay $420 million in bribes in Uzbekistan; (2) consequently, Mobile TeleSystems knew or should have known it would be forced to pay substantial fines to the U.S. government after disclosing in 2014 that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating its Uzbekistan operations; (3) Mobile TeleSystems’ level of cooperation with the U.S. government and remediation was lacking; (4) due to the aforementioned misconduct, Mobile TeleSystems would be forced to pay approximately $850 million in criminal penalties to the U.S. government; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 20, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1531.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY PAO
06:51pMBT MAY 20TH DEADLINE REMINDER : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Investors of Mobile Tele..
BU
01:58pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action A..
BU
01:23pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
08:45aMOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY : MTS Announces New Dividend Policy With Minimum Payout Of..
PU
03/19Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mobile TeleSyste..
BU
03/19MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PJSC : Q4 & FY 2018 Financial and Operating Results
EQ
03/15MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY : Report on Shares Acquired under Repurchase Plan
PU
03/13INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
03/07MBT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Mobil..
BU
02/07AFK SISTEMA : Bankers suggest Russian firms delist as sanctions uncertainty bite..
RE
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 499 B
EBIT 2019 103 B
Net income 2019 62 893 M
Debt 2019 383 B
Yield 2019 9,60%
P/E ratio 2019 5,96
P/E ratio 2020 4,83
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
Capitalization 516 B
Chart MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY PAO
Duration : Period :
Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 322  RUB
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexey Valeryevich Kornya President, CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Ron Sommer Chairman
Andrey Kamensky Vice President-Finance, Investments, M&A
Andrey Eduardovich Ushatskiy Vice President-Technology & IT
Stanley Phillip Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY PAO8 080
CHINA MOBILE LTD.11.35%228 660
AT&T6.90%222 253
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP56.60%109 272
NTT DOCOMO INC2.33%74 826
T-MOBILE US13.28%61 267
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.