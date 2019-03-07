MBT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Mobile TeleSystems PJSC – MBT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE: MBT) resulting from allegations that
Mobile TeleSystems may have issued materially misleading business
information to the investing public.
On November 20, 2018, Mobile TeleSystems disclosed that it had reserved
approximately $840 million (RUB 55.8) as the potential liability for
investigations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)
and the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) into the company’s former
operations in Uzbekistan. On this news, shares of Mobile TeleSystems
fell $0.64 per share or nearly 8% to close at $7.45 per share on
November 20, 2018.
Then, on March 7, 2019, the DOJ announced that Mobile TeleSystems and
its wholly owned subsidiary agreed to pay $850 million in penalties to
the United States to resolve charges arising out of its role in a scheme
to pay $420 million in bribes in Uzbekistan. The bribes were to enable
the company to enter the Uzbek market and gain valuable telecom assets.
On this news, shares of Mobile TeleSystems fell $0.24 per share or over
3% to close at $7.54 per share on March 7, 2019.
