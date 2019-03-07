Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO    MTSS   RU0007775219

MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY PAO

(MTSS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MBT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Mobile TeleSystems PJSC – MBT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 07:41pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE: MBT) resulting from allegations that Mobile TeleSystems may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 20, 2018, Mobile TeleSystems disclosed that it had reserved approximately $840 million (RUB 55.8) as the potential liability for investigations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) into the company’s former operations in Uzbekistan. On this news, shares of Mobile TeleSystems fell $0.64 per share or nearly 8% to close at $7.45 per share on November 20, 2018.

Then, on March 7, 2019, the DOJ announced that Mobile TeleSystems and its wholly owned subsidiary agreed to pay $850 million in penalties to the United States to resolve charges arising out of its role in a scheme to pay $420 million in bribes in Uzbekistan. The bribes were to enable the company to enter the Uzbek market and gain valuable telecom assets. On this news, shares of Mobile TeleSystems fell $0.24 per share or over 3% to close at $7.54 per share on March 7, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Mobile TeleSystems investors. If you purchased shares of Mobile TeleSystems, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1531.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY PAO
07:41pMBT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Mobil..
BU
02/07AFK SISTEMA : Bankers suggest Russian firms delist as sanctions uncertainty bite..
RE
01/22MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY : MTS PJSC Issued RUB 10 bln Exchange-traded Series 001P-0..
PU
01/18MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY : Report on Shares Acquired under Repurchase Plan
PU
01/09MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY : MTS Acquired One Of The Largest Cloud Service Providers ..
PU
2018MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY : MTS Announces Decisions of its Board of Directors
PU
2018MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY : Mts extends coverage to the "roof of europe"
PU
2018MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY : MTS LAUNCHED THE FIRST NB-IoT SMART CITY PILOT PROJECT I..
PU
2018MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY : Mts offers installment payment plan for smartphones
PU
2018MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY : Alexey kornya speaks at «russia calling!»
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 478 B
EBIT 2018 99 548 M
Net income 2018 34 913 M
Debt 2018 400 B
Yield 2018 10,0%
P/E ratio 2018 6,12
P/E ratio 2019 5,95
EV / Sales 2018 1,91x
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capitalization 515 B
Chart MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY PAO
Duration : Period :
Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 322  RUB
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexey Valeryevich Kornya President, CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Ron Sommer Chairman
Andrey Kamensky Vice President-Finance, Investments, M&A
Andrey Eduardovich Ushatskiy Vice President-Technology & IT
Stanley Phillip Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY PAO7 809
AT&T4.45%217 154
CHINA MOBILE LTD.9.07%211 154
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP50.11%103 438
NTT DOCOMO INC4.48%75 920
T-MOBILE US11.27%60 179
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.