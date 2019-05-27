Mobil'nye Telesistemy : MTS Announces Decisions of its Board of Directors

Moscow, Russian Federation - PJSC MTS (NYSE: MBT, MOEX: MTSS), Russia's leading telecommunications and digital services provider, announces the decisions reached at the meeting of the Board of Directors ('the Board') held on May 27, 2019.

At the meeting, the following candidates were nominated for election to the Board at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 27, 2019:

Alexey Kornya, President and Chief Executive Officer, MTS,

Alexey Katkov, Managing Partner, Sistema PJSFC,

Antonios Antoniou, Independent Director,

Artyom Zasursky, Vice President & Head of Strategy, Sistema PJSFC,

Felix Evtushenkov, Deputy Chairman of the Board, Sistema PJSFC,

Regina von Flemming, Independent Director,

Thomas Holtrop, Independent Director,,

Valentin Yumashev, Independent Director, and

Vsevolod Rozanov, Managing Partner, Sistema PJSFC.

In addition, the Board adjusted the AGM agenda and changed the record date for the Company's shareholders and ADR-holders entitled to participate from May 24 to June 3, 2019.

The Board also recommended that the AGM approve the 2018 MTS PJSC Annual Report; MTS PJSC Annual Financial Statements, including MTS PJSC Profit & Loss Statement; and distribution of profits and losses of MTS PJSC based on 2018 FY results (including payment of dividends).

Biographies

Antonios Antoniou

Antonios Antoniou has worked as Non-Executive Director at Polyus Gold International Ltd. since 2016.

Antonios has over 30 years of experience in the public and private sectors, having begun his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in the UK, where he worked from 1979-1993. In 1993, he moved to PwC Russia, where over the next decade he rose through a series of leadership roles, including as lead partner of the company's St. Petersburg office.

In addition, he has worked as Non-Executive Director at both Transcreditbank (2010-2011) and International Petroleum Ltd. (2011-2013).

Antonios holds a degree from the University of Bristol and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales as well as the Institute of Internal Auditors.

Felix Evtushenkov

Felix Evtushenkov is Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sistema JSFC, as well as Chairman of the Board of the Sistema Charity Fund.

Felix began his career as Associate of the President in Sistema-Invest CJSC and Executive Director of the Industry Department at Sistema JSFC from 1999-2000. From 2000 to 2006 he worked as General Director, CJSC Sistema-Gals, and from 2006-2008 as President OJSC Sistema-Gals. In 2008, he was named Vice President, Head of Consumer Assets, at Sistema JSFC, later promoted in 2011 to First Vice President, Head of Basic Assets, and in 2012 to First Vice President of Sistema JSFC.

He holds a degree in jurisprudence from the A.S. Griboedov Institute of International Law & Economics.

Valentin Yumashev

Valentin Yumashev is a Member of the Board and Advisor of the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Center Fund. He also serves as Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation on a pro bono basis.

Valentin began his career in 1978 as a journalist at Moskovsky Komsomolets, later working from 1987-1995 in a series of leadership roles at Ogoniok magazine, including as General Director.

In 1996, he worked as a media relations advisor to the Russian president. In 1997-1998, he served as head of the Russian Presidential Administration.

An author of numerous books and documentary films, Valentin holds a degree in journalism from Lomonosov Moscow State Unviersity.

