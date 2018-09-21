Mobil'nye Telesistemy : MTS Announces New Appointments In Top Management

Moscow, Russian Federation - MTS PJSC (the 'Company' - NYSE: MBT, MOEX: MTSS), the leading telecommunications operator and digital service provider in Russia, announces that the Board of Directors of MTS has approved the following changes to senior management positions:

Valery Shorzhin has been appointed Vice President, Digital Business Solutions;

Alexey Goryachkin will take over the position of Vice President, Procurement and Administration;

Position of Vice President, Financial Technologies has been terminated due to the fact that Maxim Yanpolsky has been appointed Managing Partner at AFK Sistema;

Alexander Gorbunov, Vice President, Strategy and Development will now be also responsible for the segment of Financial Technologies.

Alexey Kornya, President and Chief Executive Officer, MTS, commented, 'Given the increasing importance of digital product development and implementation for MTS, we have decided to concentrate our digital innovation efforts in a separate management unit overseen by a dedicated Vice President. Under the leadership of Valery Shorzhin, our Procurement unit played an essential role in the technological upgrade of MTS's equipment infrastructure. His expertise as a high quality IT specialist, along with his thorough understanding of the industry and his strategic vision, will help MTS to continue making further technological leaps in our business development.

I also welcome Alexey Goryachkin, the former Director for Procurement, whose professionalism and rich background as an engineer, together with his experience of being one of the leaders of our technical block, will further contribute to our technological improvement.'

Biography

Valery Shorzhin

Valery Shorzhin joined MTS in 2008 as Director of IT. From 2010 to 2014 he served as Director of Procurement Management. In 2014 Valery Shorzhin was appointed Vice President for Procurement and Administration, MTS.

Between 2006 and 2008 he worked as Director of IT and CTO at the Ukrainian telecommunications carrier Farlep-Invest (Ukraine). From 1996 he held various positions at Sovintel including Communications Engineer, Head of Analysis and Traffic Control Team, Director of the Network Control and Development Department, and Director of IT in 2000-2006. Between 1993 and 1996 Valery Shorzhin worked at the Directorate for Automation of Banking Technologies at JSCB Tveruniversalbank and from 1986 he worked at the Research Institute of Radio Physics.

Born in 1963, he graduated with honors from Bauman Moscow State Technical University in 1986.

Alexey Goryachkin

Alexey Goryachkin joined MTS in 2010 as Director for Converged and Transport Networks. In 2018 he has served as Director for Procurement.

From 1994 to 2010 Alexey Goryachkin worked at Sovintel where he held various positions from an engineer to a Deputy General Director.

Born in 1969, he graduated from the Russian Technological University in 1994.

For further information, please contact in Moscow:

Investor Relations Department

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC

Tel: +7 495 223 2025

E-mail: ir@mts.ru

