Mobil'nye Telesistemy : MTS Announces the Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

10/01/2018 | 03:42pm CEST

Moscow, Russian Federation - MTS PJSC ('MTS' - NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), the leading telecommunications provider in Russia and the CIS, announces the decisions reached at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'EGM') held on September 28, 2018.

At the meeting, the following resolutions were adopted:

  • To approve semi-annual dividends of RUB 2.6 per ordinary MTS share (RUB 5.2 per ADR), or a total of RUB 5.2 billion (RUB 5,195,790,802.80) based on the Company's H1 2018 financial results;
  • To set the record date for the Company's shareholders and ADR-holders entitled to receive dividends for October 9, 2018; and
  • To approve the Company's participation in the non-profit Joint Audit Cooperation.

The dividend payment will be completed before November 14, 2018.

* * *

For further information, please contact in Moscow:

Investor Relations Department
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC
Tel: +7 495 223 2025
E-mail: ir@mts.ru

Learn more about MTS. Visit the official blog of the Investor Relations Department at www.ir.mts.ru/ir-blog

* * *

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ('MTS' - NYSE:MBT; MOEX:MTSS), the leading telecommunications group in Russia and the CIS, provides a range of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. We serve over 100 million mobile subscribers in Russia, Ukraine, Armenia, and Belarus, and about 9 million customers of fixed-line services, including fixed voice, broadband internet, and pay-TV. To keep pace with evolving customer demand, MTS is redefining what telecommunications services are by offering innovative products beyond its core network-related businesses in various tech segments, including Big Data, financial and banking services, internet of things, OTT, cloud computing, systems integration and e-commerce. We leverage our market-leading retail network as a platform for customer services and sales of devices and accessories. MTS maintains its leadership in the Russian mobile market in terms of revenue and profitability. MTS is majority-owned by Sistema PJSFC. Since 2000, MTS shares have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange and since 2003 - on the Moscow Exchange. For more information, please visit: www.ir.mts.ru.

* * *

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of MTS, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 'expect,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'will,' 'could,' 'may' or 'might,' and the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not undertake or intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We refer you to the documents MTS files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Company's most recent Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned 'Risk Factors' that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the severity and duration of current economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets; the impact of Russian, U.S. and other foreign government programs to restore liquidity and stimulate national and global economies, our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so, strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses, potential fluctuations in quarterly results, our competitive environment, dependence on new service development and tariff structures, rapid technological and market change, acquisition strategy, risks associated with telecommunications infrastructure, governmental regulation of the telecommunications industries and other risks associated with operating in Russia and the CIS, volatility of stock price, financial risk management and future growth subject to risks.

Disclaimer

MTS - Mobile TeleSystems OJSC published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 13:41:02 UTC
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 457 B
EBIT 2018 108 B
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 341 B
Yield 2018 9,84%
P/E ratio 2018 8,79
P/E ratio 2019 8,05
EV / Sales 2018 1,94x
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
Capitalization 545 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 353  RUB
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexey Valeryevich Kornya President, Chairman-Management Board & Director
Ron Sommer Chairman
Andrey Kamensky Vice President-Finance, Investments, M&A
Andrey Eduardovich Ushatskiy Vice President-Technology & IT
Stanley Phillip Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY PAO8 313
AT&T-13.63%242 696
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-2.65%202 716
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP24.40%111 058
NTT DOCOMO INC13.15%101 649
KDDI CORP10.57%69 918
