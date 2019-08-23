Mobil'nye Telesistemy : MTS LAUNCHES CO-BRANDED RETAIL STORES

Yesterday on one of Moscow's premier shopping streets, we celebrated the opening of MTS's first co-branded store with Russia's largest electronics retailer, M.Video-Eldorado Group. The new outlet features a wide array of cutting-edge digital devices, as well as a full spectrum of MTS services and solutions, spanning mobile connectivity, TV, and banking.

The joint format-the first of its kind on the Russian market-is a further measured step toward diversifying our sales channels through new partnerships as we adapt our overall retail footprint in line with the evolving market landscape.

'This project with M.Video is complementary to our overall strategy to revamp our retail presence and expand the range of digital products we offer to our customers,' commented Inessa Galaktionova, MTS First Vice President for Telecommunications. 'As leaders in our respective markets, MTS and M.Video can combine our strengths to offer comprehensive solutions to customers that leverage the broad portfolio of products and services within the MTS ecosystem.'

The design of the 100-square-meter pilot store will be familiar to both MTS and M.Video customers, and it provides an opportunity for hands-on interaction with the latest smartphones, laptops, smart gadgets, and other accessories. In addition, MTS sales representatives are on hand to help customers sign up for voice and data plans, satellite TV subscriptions, and MTS Bank credit cards. The outlet also ties into M.Video's e-commerce platform, with online shoppers able to choose from thousands of products for in-store pick up.

We plan to open several more co-branded stores together with M.Video in premium high-traffic locations before the end of the year. The project is a great example of how we are showcasing our expanding ecosystem to new audiences-from TV and FinTech to connectivity and cybersports.

If you're in Moscow, we invite you to come and check out the new store on Rozhdestvenka Street.