MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY PAO

(MTSS)
Mobil'nye Telesistemy : MTS LAUNCHES CO-BRANDED RETAIL STORES

08/23/2019

Yesterday on one of Moscow's premier shopping streets, we celebrated the opening of MTS's first co-branded store with Russia's largest electronics retailer, M.Video-Eldorado Group. The new outlet features a wide array of cutting-edge digital devices, as well as a full spectrum of MTS services and solutions, spanning mobile connectivity, TV, and banking.

The joint format-the first of its kind on the Russian market-is a further measured step toward diversifying our sales channels through new partnerships as we adapt our overall retail footprint in line with the evolving market landscape.

'This project with M.Video is complementary to our overall strategy to revamp our retail presence and expand the range of digital products we offer to our customers,' commented Inessa Galaktionova, MTS First Vice President for Telecommunications. 'As leaders in our respective markets, MTS and M.Video can combine our strengths to offer comprehensive solutions to customers that leverage the broad portfolio of products and services within the MTS ecosystem.'

The design of the 100-square-meter pilot store will be familiar to both MTS and M.Video customers, and it provides an opportunity for hands-on interaction with the latest smartphones, laptops, smart gadgets, and other accessories. In addition, MTS sales representatives are on hand to help customers sign up for voice and data plans, satellite TV subscriptions, and MTS Bank credit cards. The outlet also ties into M.Video's e-commerce platform, with online shoppers able to choose from thousands of products for in-store pick up.

We plan to open several more co-branded stores together with M.Video in premium high-traffic locations before the end of the year. The project is a great example of how we are showcasing our expanding ecosystem to new audiences-from TV and FinTech to connectivity and cybersports.

If you're in Moscow, we invite you to come and check out the new store on Rozhdestvenka Street.

Disclaimer

MTS - Mobile TeleSystems OJSC published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 12:07:08 UTC
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 508 B
EBIT 2019 121 B
Net income 2019 61 686 M
Debt 2019 426 B
Yield 2019 10,6%
P/E ratio 2019 8,72x
P/E ratio 2020 7,59x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
Capitalization 6 984 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 317,60  RUB
Last Close Price 256,85  RUB
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexey Valeryevich Kornya President, CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Ron Sommer Chairman
Andrey Kamensky Vice President-Finance, Investments, M&A
Andrey Eduardovich Ushatskiy Vice President-Technology & IT
Stanley Phillip Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY PAO6 984
AT&T24.00%258 595
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.01%173 024
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-32.26%92 278
NTT DOCOMO INC8.98%82 213
T-MOBILE US22.29%66 468
