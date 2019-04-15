Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO    MTSS   RU0007775219

MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY PAO

(MTSS)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mobil'nye Telesistemy : MTS MAKES TOP RANKING FOR INTERNAL AUDIT & CONTROL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 09:43am EDT

The MTS team was recognized as finalists at this year's Russian Institute of Internal Auditors Association awards, not only as one of the two runners-up for best audit function in 2018, but also for the top leadership prize. Our Internal Control & Audit Director Maxim Mamonov was awarded the Director of the Internal Audit Function of the Year prize.

In presenting the awards, the expert panel of judges praised the company's exceptional internal audit performance, including the adoption of internal policies by the MTS Board of Directors that are fully in line with the latest IIA international standards.

Receiving the award, Maxim said: 'I am particularly happy and proud that our hard work as a team at MTS has been recognized by Russia's pre-eminent association of our professional peers. Each and every year, we at MTS's internal control and audit function set ourselves ambitious development goals, with the team continuously expanding their capabilities and competencies in all relevant areas, including IT, compliance programs, labor legislation, and environmental safety. We seek not only to be a leader in Russia, but also to fully meet international quality standards and deliver best-in-class internal audit services.'

About Russia's Internal Auditor of the Year award

The award was established by the Institute of Internal Auditors Association in 2013 to recognize professional achievements as well as contributions to the development and promotion of the internal audit profession in Russia. Traditionally, prizes are awarded in three categories: 'Internal Auditor of the Year,' 'Internal Audit Function of the Year,' and 'Director of the Internal Audit Function of the Year.' The awards ceremony, which recognizes outstanding achievements in promoting and developing the internal audit profession in Russia, was co-organized in March by the Russian Union of Industrialists & Entrepreneurs and the Moscow Stock Exchange. More details about the award can be found at: https://www.iva-ag.ru/

Disclaimer

MTS - Mobile TeleSystems OJSC published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 13:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY PAO
09:43aMOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY : Mts makes top ranking for internal audit & control
PU
03:23aMOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY : MTS Issued Two Exchange-Traded Bonds Totaling RUB 12.5 b..
PU
04/12MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY : Report on Shares Acquired under Repurchase Plan
PU
04/10MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY : MTS Announces Decisions of its Board of Directors
PU
04/09MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY : Ad-Hoc Notice
PU
04/08MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Dea..
BU
04/05DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
04/05MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY : Report on Shares Acquired under Repurchase Plan
PU
04/04GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
04/04MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY : Russian mobile retail report q1 2019
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 500 B
EBIT 2019 102 B
Net income 2019 62 893 M
Debt 2019 391 B
Yield 2019 9,82%
P/E ratio 2019 5,98
P/E ratio 2020 4,85
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
Capitalization 518 B
Chart MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY PAO
Duration : Period :
Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 322  RUB
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexey Valeryevich Kornya President, CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Ron Sommer Chairman
Andrey Kamensky Vice President-Finance, Investments, M&A
Andrey Eduardovich Ushatskiy Vice President-Technology & IT
Stanley Phillip Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY PAO8 098
AT&T12.82%234 564
CHINA MOBILE LTD.3.43%202 318
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP63.81%107 456
NTT DOCOMO INC-4.79%68 322
T-MOBILE US15.88%62 066
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About