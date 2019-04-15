Mobil'nye Telesistemy : MTS MAKES TOP RANKING FOR INTERNAL AUDIT & CONTROL

The MTS team was recognized as finalists at this year's Russian Institute of Internal Auditors Association awards, not only as one of the two runners-up for best audit function in 2018, but also for the top leadership prize. Our Internal Control & Audit Director Maxim Mamonov was awarded the Director of the Internal Audit Function of the Year prize.

In presenting the awards, the expert panel of judges praised the company's exceptional internal audit performance, including the adoption of internal policies by the MTS Board of Directors that are fully in line with the latest IIA international standards.

Receiving the award, Maxim said: 'I am particularly happy and proud that our hard work as a team at MTS has been recognized by Russia's pre-eminent association of our professional peers. Each and every year, we at MTS's internal control and audit function set ourselves ambitious development goals, with the team continuously expanding their capabilities and competencies in all relevant areas, including IT, compliance programs, labor legislation, and environmental safety. We seek not only to be a leader in Russia, but also to fully meet international quality standards and deliver best-in-class internal audit services.'

About Russia's Internal Auditor of the Year award

The award was established by the Institute of Internal Auditors Association in 2013 to recognize professional achievements as well as contributions to the development and promotion of the internal audit profession in Russia. Traditionally, prizes are awarded in three categories: 'Internal Auditor of the Year,' 'Internal Audit Function of the Year,' and 'Director of the Internal Audit Function of the Year.' The awards ceremony, which recognizes outstanding achievements in promoting and developing the internal audit profession in Russia, was co-organized in March by the Russian Union of Industrialists & Entrepreneurs and the Moscow Stock Exchange. More details about the award can be found at: https://www.iva-ag.ru/