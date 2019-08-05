Log in
Mobil'nye Telesistemy : MTS to Announce Q2 2019 Results on Aug 20

08/05/2019 | 09:10am EDT

The management of Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) will be holding a conference call to discuss the Company's Q2 2019 Financial and Operating Results on August 20, 2019.

The conference call will start at:
Moscow: 18:00
London: 16:00
New York: 11:00

To take part in the conference call, please dial one of the following telephone numbers and enter the confirmation code, 25310242#

From Russia:
+7 495 646 93 15 (Local access)
8 800 500 98 63 (Toll free)

From the UK:
+44 207 194 37 59 (Local access)
0800 376 61 83 (Toll free)

From the US:
+1 646 722 49 16 (Local access)
1 844 286 06 43 (Toll free)

The webcast will be available at:
https://webcasts.eqs.com/mobiletele20190820

The earnings release will be posted at approximately 15:00 (Moscow) / 13:00 (London) at:
http://ir.mts.ru/investors/financial-center/financial-results

A replay of the conference call will be available for 10 days at the following telephone numbers:

From Russia: +7 495 249 16 71 (Local access)
From the UK: +44 203 364 51 47 (Local access)
From the US: +1 646 722 49 69 (Local access)

Replay pass code: 418869332#

***

For further information, please contact in Moscow:

Investor Relations Department
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC
Tel: +7 495 223 2025
E-mail: ir@mts.ru
Learn more about MTS. Visit the official blog of the Investor Relations Department at www.ir.mts.ru/ir-blog

***

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ('MTS' - NYSE:MBT; MOEX:MTSS), the leading telecommunications group in Russia and the CIS, provides a range of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. We serve over 100 million mobile subscribers in Russia, Ukraine, Armenia, and Belarus, and about 9 million customers of fixed-line services, including fixed voice, broadband internet, and pay-TV. To keep pace with evolving customer demand, MTS is redefining what telecommunications services are by offering innovative products beyond its core network-related businesses in various tech segments, including Big Data, financial and banking services, internet of things, OTT, cloud computing, systems integration and e-commerce. We leverage our market-leading retail network as a platform for customer services and sales of devices and accessories. MTS maintains its leadership in the Russian mobile market in terms of revenue and profitability. MTS is majority-owned by Sistema PJSFC. Since 2000, MTS shares have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange and since 2003 - on the Moscow Exchange. For more information, please visit: www.ir.mts.ru.

***

Disclaimer

MTS - Mobile TeleSystems OJSC published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 13:09:03 UTC
